Citroën hands more standard spec to C3 and C3 Aircross

Stellantis South Africa's best-selling products remain unchanged mechanically.

Last updated in 2024, Stellantis South Africa has introduced several changes to the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross ranges.

New for both

Now standard on all variants are an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, push-button start and keyless entry.

C3

At the same time, the regular C3 range has been fiddled down to two variants from the original three.

ALSO READ: Citroën increases C3’s footprint with new flagship Max

Gone is the entry-level Plus, leaving the Max as the only variant. Unchanged is the 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine, albeit with and without turbocharging.

For the normally aspirated unit, 61kW/115Nm goes to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Depicted Max automatic rides on 15-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Citroën

Introduced at the end of 2024, the turbo sends 81kW/205Nm to the front axle via a six-speed automatic.

Spec

Besides the new items mentioned, standard spec, otherwise, include:

15-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

electric mirrors;

manual air-conditioning;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

10-inch infotainment system;

four-speaker sound system;

height-adjustable driver’s seat;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

ABS and EBD;

rear parking sensors

Added on the automatic is a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system and automatic air-conditioning.

Also standard are LED headlights, folding electric mirrors, Hill Hold Assist and Electronic Stability Control.

Colours

As before, six colours are offered: Platinum Grey, Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue and Garnet Red.

Three two-tone options are also available: Cosmos Blue contrasted with Polar White roof, and a Platinum Grey roof for the Polar White and Steel Grey body colours.

C3 Aircross

For the C3 Aircross, Citroën has gone a step further by also revising the dashboard and instrument cluster on all variants.

C3 Aircross now offers a range of three variants. Picture: Citroën

Compared to the regular C3, the Aircross retains the same drivetrain option, the Plus being normally aspirated and the Max turbocharged.

Flagship Max seats five or, optionally, seven. Picture: Citroën

Exclusive to the latter, though, is the option of seven seats versus the standard five.

Spec

In terms of spec, the Plus has been equipped with the following as standard;

16-inch steel wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

electric mirrors;

manual air-conditioning;

four-speaker sound system;

10-inch infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six airbags;

rear parking sensors;

ABS and EBD;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Hold Control

Subtle changes inside include a refreshed instrument cluster and dashboard. Picture: Citroën

Adding to these, the Max swaps the steel wheels for 17-inch alloys and the manual air-conditioning for an automatic setup.

Included further are:

Front fog lamps;

LED headlights;

multi-function steering wheel;

folding electric mirrors;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

tyre pressure monitor;

reverse camera

Colour

The same choice of mono-tone and dual-tone colours as the regular C3 can also be selected from.

Price

Now available, both C3 models are covered by a five-year/100 000 km warranty and a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

The Aircross, meanwhile, receives a five-year/100 000 km warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

C3

C3 1.2 Max – R269 500

C3 1.2T Max AT – R311 500

C3 Aircross

C3 Aircross 1.2 Plus – R294 500

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max AT – R378 900

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max AT (seven-seats) – R388 900

NOW READ: Max-sized new Citroën C3 Aircross priced cheaper than before