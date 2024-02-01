New year starts on a downer as new vehicle sales continue to slide

In addition to sales, exports also dropped with Naamsa blaming the less than ideal start to increasing living cost, port challenges and high interest rates.

Chery proved to be the biggest surprise of January by featuring in the top 10 brands at the expense of Kia. Image: Chery

In a continuation from 2023, South Africa’s new vehicle sales started 2024 on the downwards slope with a sixth consecutive decrease in January.

Locals still top

Ending the month on top for a 12th straight time, the Toyota Hilux led home an unchanged top four from December with its offset of 2 665 units seeing it finishing ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2 034), Ford Ranger (1 914) and Toyota Corolla Cross (1 660).

Making up four positions from December, the Suzuki Swift placed fifth on 1 556 ahead of the Toyota Starlet (1 479) as the only non-South African assembled vehicles within the top 10.

Staying steady in seventh place, the Isuzu D-Max raked-in sales of 1 336, while the Toyota HiAce dropped two slots from December to finish eighth on 1 129.

Completing the top 10, the Volkswagen Polo improved seven positions from 16th to settle on 1 079, with the Toyota Fortuner jumping two spots to finish 10th on 974.

Month in detail

Attributing the less than ideal start to the year on escalating living costs, the chaos at the country’s ports and higher interest rates, plus the energy crisis, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) showed an overall decrease of 3.8% from 2023’s 43 294 to 41 636.

Curiously, only new passenger vehicle sales ended the month in the red with a downturn of 6.7% from 30 863 to 28 890.

Going the other way, light commercial vehicle sales totalled 10 871 units, an increase of 2.3% from 2023’s 10 623, with medium-duty commercial vehicles recording the biggest uptake of 13.3% from 459 to 520.

Not as substantial as its step-down segment’s uptake, heavy-duty commercial vehicles clawed back 7.9% to settle at 1 455 units versus the 1 349 of last year.

After a small uptake in December, new vehicle exports turned the other cheek in January with a drop of 2.1% from 20 684 to 20 242.

Naamsa advises caution

“The weak performance of the new vehicle market in January 2024 remained intricately linked to the major economic headwinds that shaped the market’s performance in 2023,” Naamsa remarked in a statement.

“South Africa’s economic growth outlook for 2024, at 1.2%, although stronger than in 2023, remains a key challenge for the new vehicle market going forward in view of the close correlation between new vehicle sales and the GDP growth rate.

“The year is also marked by elections, not just in South Africa but also in other major markets, introducing an element of economic uncertainty,” Naamsa concluded.

Commenting on the country’s export figures, CEO Mikel Mabasa remarked, “following a record export performance in 2023, vehicle exports slightly declined year-on-year in January 2024.

“Several global externalities remain persistent, creating an uncertain backdrop for the year ahead, including sluggish global growth, a bullish inflationary environment and increased geo-political tensions”.

He, however, added, “the global economy is expected to remain weak in 2024, but inflation is easing and interest rate cuts in major markets may be on the cards in the second half of the year, which would support the South African automotive industry’s export performance”.

Unexpected top 10 mrque surprise

Out of the country’s best-selling brands, an unchanged top three from December prevailed with Toyota finishing ahead of Volkswagen with sales of 10 855 versus 5 522, while Suzuki placed third on 5 235.

Taking fourth, Ford outnumbered Nissan on 2 420 compared to 2 315, with Hyundai slipping to sixth on 2 185 units sold.

Improving two places to seventh from December, Isuzu recorded sales of 1 610 and eighth place Haval 1 463.

Pushing Kia out of the top 10, Haval’s main Chinese rival, Chery, entered the top 10 for the first time in months with sales of 1 463 units, a scant 14 ahead of Renault’s 1 411.

January top 50 best selling cars

Toyota Hilux – 2 665 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 034 Ford Ranger – 1 914 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 660 Suzuki Swift – 1 556 Toyota Starlet – 1 479 Isuzu D-Max – 1 336 Toyota HiAce – 1 129 Volkswagen Polo – 1 079 Toyota Fortuner – 974 Nissan NP200 – 969 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 914 Nissan Magnite – 843 Hyundai Grand i10 – 783 Suzuki Ertiga – 657 Suzuki Baleno – 625 Toyota Vitz – 622 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 589 Mahindra Pik Up – 578 Haval Jolion – 567 Kia Sonet – 510 Volkswagen T-Cross – 502 Renault Kiger – 483 Suzuki Jimny – 445 Suzuki S-Presso – 434 Haval H6 – 421 Renault Triber – 393 Suzuki Fronx – 391 Hyundai i20 – 379 Toyota Rumion – 372 Renault Kwid – 356 GWM P-Series – 351 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 346 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 330 Ford Everest – 329 Suzuki Celerio – 300 Nissan Navara – 296 Beijing X55 – 278 Hyundai Tucson – 274 Toyota Corolla Quest – 274 Suzuki Grand Vitara – 265 Volkswagen Tiguan – 257 Volkswagen Amarok – 222 Kia Picanto – 208 Hyundai Venue – 185 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 181 Hyundai H100 – 173 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – 171 Kia Pegas – 164 Volkswagen T-Roc – 159

