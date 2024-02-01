Row-it-yourself BMW Z4 M40i no longer a speculative rumour

For now, the manual Z4 M40i remains to be confirmed for South Africa.

Subtle difference from then automatic Z4 include the unique alloy wheels and red M Sport brake calipers. Image: BMW

Ahead of its supposed discontinuation next year, BMW has affirmed speculative reports dating back nearly two years by making a manual gearbox available on the Z4 M40i for the first time.

Manual specific

Debuting a year after Toyota re-introduced the three-pedal option to the mechanically related GR Supra, the now six-speed manual equipped M40i, officially called the Z4 M40i Pure as per the moniker used on manual versions of the M3, boasts a number of visual tweaks not available on versions fitted with the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box.

These include the standard availability of the M Shadowline exterior package, 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear bi-colour M light alloy wheels, red brake calipers as part of the M Sport braking system, and two new colours; Frozen Deep Green Metallic on models destined for Europe and for North America, Sanremo Green Metallic.

Inside and underneath

Inside, the changes are equally as minimal as a result of the Z4 having benefitted from a mid-life update two years ago.

This means the older the Live Cockpit Professional system with the dual 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system and digital instrument cluster continues as result of the dashboard being unable to accommodate the newer Curved Display due to the Z4’s age and pending departure.

Bar the manual gearbox, the interior has not changed from the update received in 2022. Image: BMW

Unique to the Pure though is an M gear lever and sleeve, gloss black inserts and Sensatec imitation leather or Vernasca Cognac leather M Sport seats with black detailing.

Substantially more extensive are the revisions made underneath the Z4’s skin as result of the manual ‘box.

Unique to the manual M40i are the Cognac Vernasca leather seats. Image: BMW

Besides the actual shift mechanism and inclusion of a clutch pedal, BMW has retuned the software of the adaptive M dampers and springs to suite the characteristics of the transmission, while also reinforcing the anti-roll bars.

Also reconfigured is the M Sport differential, the M power steering and the “control logic” for the traction control.

Same power

On the power side, the 3.0-litre B58 turbocharged straight-six engine has been kept unaltered from the power jump applied in 2019.

Two shades of green, depending on the market, are also exclusive to the Z4 M40i. Image: BMW

Outputs are, therefore, still rated at 285kW/500Nm as in Supra, albeit now delivered to the rear axle via the manual ‘box.

Claimed top speed is still 250 km/h, although 0-100 km/h now takes a tenth-of-a-second longer at 4.6 seconds.

No approval for South Africa yet

Destined for Germany as well as key other European markets, plus China, Japan and the United States from next month, the manual Z4 M40i remains unconfirmed for South Africa as no mentioning of its introduction emerged at BMW’s product roll-out announcement last month.

Given that the updated Z4 did touch down in March though, expectations are that the manual could well be introduced at some stage, although at present, this is still purely speculative.

