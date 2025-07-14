Jeep reveals plans for 2026 including three ‘under study’ models

Quiet start to the new year could turn busy should the trio of new models receive sales approval.

Stellantis South Africa has confirmed plans of making three new Jeep models available, currently defined as being “under study”.

In announcing its plans for 2026, Janus Janse van Rensburg, the divisional head of the conglomerate’s so-called premium brands comprising Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Leapmotor, said the mentioned products include the Avenger, new Compass, and the electric Recon due for unveiling soon.

Janse van Rensburg also told the media at Stellantis’ annual Media Connect event in Johannesburg last week that more revisions will be applied to the Wrangler and Gladiator in the first quarter of next year.

Wrangler

Based on the facelift Wrangler that become available in South Africa earlier this year, the added improvements, in accordance with those of the US variant, will consist of a revised colour palette involving a new orange hue called Joose.

Under study, and therefore yet to be formally approved, the combination of the stalwart normally aspirated 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox looks set to make a surprise return after being dropped for the current 2.0-litre Hurricane turbo-petrol with the same box.

Likely as a result of increased demand in the United States where the V6 had been mated solely to a six-speed manual, the setup will possibly yield the same 213kW/353Nm outputs as the pre-facelift Wrangler, although final approval still needs to be made.

The biggest surprise though is that consideration is also being given to bringing the Wrangler 392 to South Africa after the recent resumption of Hemi V8 engine production.

V8-engine Wrangler 392 is under study for South Africa. Image: Jeep

Supposedly phased-out after the debut of the farewell Last Edition 12 months ago, the most powerful production Wrangler ever made keeps hold of the 392 cubic inch or 6.4-litre normally aspirated V8 outputting 350kW/637Nm.

First shown five years ago, the 392 will get from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.5 seconds, and receive the same interior updates as the standard Wrangler without any dynamic or chassis alterations.

Special Willys Edition Wrangler could revive the two-door bodystyle. Image: Jeep

As mentioned, both the V6 and Wrangler 392 are still under study, as is the third variant, the limited run Willys that pays homage to the original Willys Jeep.

Unlike the rest of the Wrangler range offered solely in four-door Unlimited guise, the Willys will, suggestively, herald the return of the two-door bodystyle should approval be given.

Gladiator

Joining its sibling in arriving next year, the updated Gladiator, which premiered at the end of 2023 in the States, will introduce the same exterior changes, as well as the significantly redesigned interior comprising new air vents, type-C USB ports, improved materials and the new 12.3-inch Uconnect infotainment system.

Facelift Gladiator will finally debut in the first quarter of 2026. Image: Jeep

Compared to the Wrangler, the local-market Gladiator is set to continue with the Pentastar V6 and eight-speed auto ‘box combination as the Hurricane unit cannot be specified in any market.

Locally, this is likely to mean the same outputs of 209kW/347Nm.

In the pipeline

Of the mentioned under study models, the Avenger takes prominence as it had been an on-again, off-again entity for South Africa ever since its world debut two years ago.

Long rumoured Avenger has taken another step towards becoming a reality. Image: Jeep

Although originally motivated by an electric powerplant, the arrival of a mild-hybrid soon after its launch effectively opened the door for local market availability, though it stands to reason that the 48-volt system could well be omitted should sales commence.

In Europe, the setup develops 74kW/205Nm using the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine in combination with the belt starter/generator, and a six-speed manual gearbox only.

Launched two months ago, the third generation Compass will expectedly fill slot-in above the Avenger in becoming Jeep’s eventual flagship.

Stellantis has confirmed the new Compass as being under study for the local market. Image: Jeep

Set to fill the position soon to be left vacant by the outgoing Grand Cherokee, the Compass also offers a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains, though again, only the former will be earmarked for South Africa in the event of it getting approval.

Ruled-out

At the other end of the scale, details about the Recon remain unknown, while plans for launching the Meridian, known as the Commander in Brazil, have seemingly been shelved.

An uncertainty, for now, is the incoming all-new Cherokee, while the range-topping Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are definitive no-no’s due to production being left-hand-drive only.

