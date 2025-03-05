Jeep Grand Cherokee facing the axe as RHD production ends

End of sales in Australia and Japan will have an impact on South Africa, although for the moment, it remains unknown as to when stock will eventually run-out.

Current WL Grand Cherokee has struggled to match the success of its WK2 predecessor since going on-sale in South Africa three years ago. Image: Jeep

Stellantis South Africa has confirmed a report from Australia that sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee will soon end as a result of the brand ceasing production for right-hand-drive (RHD) markets.

Struggling sales

Unveiled four years ago as the internally named WL based on the Giorgio platform that underpins the current Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio and Maserati Grecale, the Grand Cherokee initially debuted as the seven-seat L in what had been a first for the nameplate in its over three decade long history.

Although supplemented by a five-seater 12 months later, offset has steadily declined, with Stellantis reporting total sales of 216 148 units last year in North America compared to 2023’s 244 594.

According to the mentioned report by drive.com.au, offset Down Under dropped to 645 units in 2024, the moniker’s worst since 2009.

Long wheelbase L debuted before the five-seat as a three-row first for the Grand Cherokee. Image: Jeep

Reportedly, the Grand Cherokee’s withdrawal comes after the release of a statement in Japan stating that right-hand-drive production had ended and that a last batch of 100 Final Edition models will be introduced priced from ¥8 100 000 (R997 770) with a series of unique exterior and interior trim pieces.

What this means for South Africa

In contacting Stellantis South Africa, the conglomerate told The Citizen that right-hand-drive production had indeed come to an end and that this would have an eventual impact on the local market.

Depicted five-seat joined the three-row in 2023. Image: Jeep

“We are currently analysing the impact in our market, and we will be making a decision in due course,” it said.

“Should the decision be made to discontinue the current Grand Cherokee right-hand-drive range, we will always have a national footprint in terms of having service items available in terms of parts, maintenance and after sales services for a minimum of 10 years as per legislation”.

A noteworthy step-up from the hugely popular, DaimlerChrysler-era WK2 it replaced, the WL Grand Cherokee has struggled to match its predecessor’s success with combined sales for both the five and seven-seater totalling 209 units in 2023, and then higher at 236 last year.

Interior came as a huge improvement over that of the WK2 Grand Cherokee. Image: Jeep

Never developed to accommodate a turbodiesel engine as prior generations were, the South African-spec Grand Cherokee has prevailed solely with the stalwart normally aspirated 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol developing 210kW/344Nm.

More later

Although still listed on Jeep South Africa’s website without any derivatives having disappeared since the market debut of the L, expectations are that a reduction could soon be implemented now that production has stopped.

As a reminder, pricing for six-model range starts at R1 426 900 for the five-seat Limited and ends at R1 881 900 for the seven-seat Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve.

