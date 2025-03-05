Range Rover Sport SV returns as new limited run flagship

South Africa has been allocated 23 units, all with unchanged power and torque outputs from the BMW-sourced mild-hybrid 4.4-litre V8.

Sport SV can be had in four colour, the depicted being Sunrise Copper. Image: JLR

Having replaced the SVR with the SV when it debuted the current generation Range Rover Sport two years ago, JLR has reintroduced the SV Bespoke variant that debuted towards the end of the last model’s lifecycle as a limited run special edition.

No mechanical changes

Then based on the SVR, the new iteration, called the SV Edition Two, mainly receives exterior and interior upgrades without any alternations to its powertrain.

As such, the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 continues to produce 467kW/750Nm directed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox made by ZF.

ALSO READ: Not SVR but SV as Range Rover reveals new 467 kW flagship Sport

Similar to the standard SV, the Edition Two will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 290 km/h.

Also carried over is the Dynamic Launch Mode that increases torque to 800 Nm for a few seconds, the carbon ceramic Brembo brakes, the 6D adaptive air suspension and dampers, the SV-tuned active exhaust system and the Active Locking Differential and all-wheel steering system.

What has changed?

Package of four

For its biggest difference, the Edition Two can be had in four colours, each with its own unique finishes inside and out.

Starting first, models in Marl Grey Gloss receive an exposed carbon twill bonnet, Sunrise Copper brake calipers, carbon gloss 23-inch alloy wheels, and inside, Ebony Windsor leather with rosewood inserts.

For variants in Ligurian Black Gloss, the same 23-inch wheel are offered, however, a satin carbon twill finish features on the bonnet, with the brake calipers being decked-out in Nano Yellow.

A cinder and Ebony leather interior with recycled knit and Ultrafabrics inserts completes the interior.

Depending on the colour, the interior comes in four colours and different decorative inserts. Image: JLR

Decked-out in Sunrise Copper, the Edition Two’s wheels gain a black finish contrasted by anodised red brake calipers. A painted carbon bonnet and black Ebony Windsor leather rounds the changes off.

Finally, the Blue Nebula option brings the mentioned colour in a matte finish with subtle green highlights, satin forged carbon exterior detailing, a painted carbon bonnet and black 23-inch wheels.

Blue Nebula-coloured brake calipers and the SV Performance seats in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather completes the fourth and final option.

An alternative

As an alternative to the 23-inch wheels, the Edition Two can be had with 22-inches in a diamond-turn design with a satin dark grey finish, different colours for the brake calipers, a two-tone roof and either the satin forged carbon or twill carbon exterior package.

While all models come standard with SV Edition Two branding on the centre console, illuminated treadplates, the front splitter and animation for the puddle lamps, the two mentioned exterior packages can also be specified inside, the latter adding rear carbon shells for the front seatbacks.

Price

Now available, only 23 SV Edition Twos have been allocated for South Africa priced at R3 971 500. Included is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

NOW READ: SV Bespoke Range Rover Sport SVR tracks the midnight run on time