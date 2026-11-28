Discover the highlights of the Jetour Fan Festival 2026 in Brazil, featuring immersive experiences and new vehicle launches.

Jetour continues to grow its international footprint by launching vehicles in more countries around the world.

This year the brand began sales in Brazil and in under a year has sold more than 8 000 vehicles in the South American country.

In November, the manufacturer hosted its annual Global Fan Festival in Rio de Janeiro, inviting a delegation of fans, media and influencers to the two-day event.

The Jetour T2 Armoured car made an appearance at the brand’s Global Fan Festival in Rio de Janeiro, showcasing a rugged take on the popular adventure SUV.

Jetour’s international expansion continues with Brazil success story

Guests immersed themselves in Brazilian culture, met some of the people behind the brand’s expansion, heard from owners about why they love Jetour so much and got hands-on experience with the product.

Held at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, the festival displayed three of Jetour’s main products – the T1, the T2 and the newly launched G700.

They were shown in several versions, including the T1 Dark Knight, T2 Armoured car and the G700 Topfire and Cyber.

The first G700 sold in Brazil was handed over at the festival to its owner, Rodrigo Ludovico Martin, a lawyer from Goiânia in Goiás, central Brazil.

Rodrigo Ludovico Martin, right, a lawyer from Goiânia, takes delivery of the first G700 in Brazil. Pictures: Supplied

He said he chose the G700 because he believes it will suit his lifestyle. Ludovico loves exploring the outdoors with his children and he praised the SUV’s looks, styling and safety, as well as its off-road ability, as the family regularly travel some very difficult roads.

Henrique Sampaio, marketing and product director of Jetour Brazil, spoke about how proud he was of Jetour’s performance, saying that for a new company to enter the market and grow at such an astonishing pace is an extraordinary feat.

Fan clubs from across the world were honoured during the ceremony, including those from South Africa, Russia, Dubai, Oman, Peru and other countries.

Jetour owners and fan clubs from around the world gathered in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate their passion for the brand and its growing global presence.

Jetour targets further growth with South African production plans

The members are ordinary people united by their love of the brand, who formed clubs in their home countries.

What began as a club grew into a hobby, with members travelling in groups in their Jetours in the spirit of the company’s Travel Worldwide.

The Jetour club programme was also launched during this event. Jetour has been using its dealer network to market its accessories range, which includes rugged camping gear to make it easier for owners to explore the outdoors.

It has also been pushing its hybrid technology, which can power not only the vehicle but also campsite and camping accessories.

Once the formalities were over, Jetour hosted a concert that showcased Rio’s music and dance culture. Jetour’s global push shows no sign of slowing.

The brand plans to begin local production of the T-Series at Chery’s Rosslyn plant in South Africa next year and has plans to start building vehicles in Brazil.

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