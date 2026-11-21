Newcomer is built at Kariega assembly plant alongside the Polo and the Polo Vivo.

Local production of the Volkswagen’s new baby SUV – the Tengo – officially started at the German carmaker’s Eastern Cape assembly plant.

The VW Tengo is built alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo after a R40-billion investment was made into the production facility in Kariega, formerly known as Uitenhage. It forms part of a joint venture between Volkswagen Group Africa, Skoda India and Volkswagen do Brasil.

The Tengo name was chosen by the public and it will take its place in VW’s T-family of SUVs. It will be offered in three trim levels and also two engine options, with pricing to be announced in January.

VW Tengo makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the Tengo’s imminent arrival. And also what the buying public can expect from the newcomer.

The VW baby SUV is based on the same MQB A0 platform as the Polo and Polo Vivo and it will be positioned below the T-Cross. It also shares a number of components with Polo with the result of it being manufactured on the same assembly line without the need for a dedicated section of its own.

Elements from the Brazilian Tera remain, but VW claims a 75% parts number match with the Polo. The exhaust system, brakes and fuel tank will be unique to the Tengo.

Two engine options

The VW Tengo will be offered with a choice of two petrol engine. A 1.0 TSI that produces 85kW of power and 160Nm of torque and also a normally aspirated 81kW/152Nm 1.6-litre. The latter will be paired to an optional six-speed Tiptronic gearbox as an alternative to the five-speed manual. The former combination is unique to the Tengo.

The TSI will be mated solely to the Tiptronic gearbox and not the seven-speed DSG from the Polo.