Jetour Zongheng officially launches boxy ‘floating’ G700

Known in concept form as the T-5, the G700 received approval for South Africa last year, with sales expected to start in 2026.

Seen until now only in concept form, Chery-owned Jetour used the recent Chengdu Auto Show to reveal the all-new G700 as the first model of its off-road Zongheng sub-brand.

Land and water ready

Known during pre-production as the T-5, the boxy G700 will be positioned above Jetour’s own T2 and, similar to BYD’s YangWang, will float in water.

Originally thought to be part of Jetour’s T-range of SUV models, the Zongheng G700 will rival GWM’s Tank 300 and BYD’s Fangchengbao Bao 5/Denza B5 as a hardcore five-or seven-seat SUV powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Dimensions

Measuring 5 153 mm long, 2 050 mm wide and 1 960 mm tall, the ladder-frame G700 has a wheelbase of 2 850 mm and, according to Jetour, a 230 mm ground clearance with the ability to stay afloat for 40 minutes while moving at eight kilometres per hour.

Pre-production G700 earlier this year. Image: Shaun Holland

At the same time, the G700 has a claimed wading depth of 900 mm, an approach angle of 35-degrees and departure of 28-degrees, while also having a tow rating of 2 500 kg.

Plugged-in

Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, the G700 combines Chery’s familiar 2.0 T-GDI engine with a 34.1-kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors.

Whereas the combustion engine outputs 155kW/340Nm, the front electric module develops 210kW/360Nm and the rear 300kW/435Nm.

Connected to a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the final output is 560kW/795Nm, the electric-only range 110 km based on WLTP standards, and the combined 1 100 km.

Known spec

Based on information from Qatar where sales will soon start, specification comprises a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a second-row drop-down 17.3-inch display, electric, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, an 18-speaker sound system, a surround-view camera system and a refrigerated central storage area.

More intriguing is the removal of the instrument cluster replaced by a 35.4-inch pillar-to-pillar display at the base of the windscreen.

Stay tuned

Reported at Jetour’s official market launch in Sandton last year to be coming to South Africa in 2026, expect more details on the G700 to emerge in the new year, including pricing.

Additional information from Jetour Qatar and carnewschina.com.

