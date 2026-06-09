Building on the popular T1 and T2, Jetour South Africa has confirmed the T8 for next year

A new large three-row SUV aimed at families who want a bold, premium-looking vehicle with lots of space, modern tech and hybrid power options.

As reported by Charl Bosch from when he was at the Beijing Motor Show last month, the Jetour T8 was one of several new models shown.

What is the T8?

The T8 is expected to sit above models like the Jetour T1 and T2. So, think of it as a bigger, more family-focused SUV rather than a smaller city crossover.

It has a strong, boxy, upright design with a high bonnet and a premium SUV stance. Some reports describe the styling as similar to luxury off-road SUVs such as the Land Rover Defender 110 from side, the Range Rover Sport at the front and past generations of the full-size Range Rover at the rear.

Seating and size

The Jetour T8 is expected to be a seven-seater SUV with three rows of seats confirmed. This makes it more practical for bigger families or people who need extra passenger space.

It is being positioned as a mid-to-large SUV, meaning it should compete more with bigger family SUVs than compact crossovers. So, think Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest straight off the bat with what one can only think will be better pricing.

Engine and performance

Though not confirmed yet, the good money is on the T8 running the 180kW/375Nm turbocharged 2.0 litre petrol engine from the T2 as the entry point. This should see a seven-speed DCT box run power to all four wheels.

And then there should also be a plug-in hybrid option derived from the same T2 iDM. This will see the 1.5 litre turbo petrol do duty with an 18.4kWh battery and offer a full 265kW and 610Nm.

Power here will be driven to all four-wheels via a single speed dedicated hybrid transmission with claims of over 1300km on a tank of fuel.

The Jetour T8 resembles the likes of a Defender 110 from side and the Range Rover Sport at the front: Picture: Supplied

Interior and features

Just as with the T1 and T2, the Jetour T8 is expected to focus heavily on comfort and technology and include the likes of:

A large infotainment screen;

Digital driver display;

Multiple USB ports;

Modern safety systems;

Premium trim materials; and

Family-friendly storage space.

One can also expect advanced driver-assistance features such as:

Lane support;

Emergency braking;

Parking assistance;

Adaptive cruise control;

Multiple airbags; and

Stability control.

Full pricing and specification for the Jetour T8 will be made closer to the official launch date.