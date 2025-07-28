Volvo South Africa hands extended maintenance plan to XC60

Extended plan from three to seven years is, however, for a limited time only.

All versions of the Volvo XC60 now come with an extended maintenance plan. Picture: Volvo

Volvo Cars South Africa is offering customers an extended maintenance on all new XC60 models for a limited time. This applies to all variants, including the mild-hybrid B5 and the plug-in hybrid T8 Recharge.

This new seven-year/140 000 km maintenance plan replaces the current three-year/60 000 km. This is available nationwide until the end of September 2025, subject to vehicle availability.

“Extending the maintenance plan of the XC60 reflects Volvo Car South Africa’s focus on long-term vehicle care and customer value,” Grant Locke, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa says.

“It forms part of our broader commitment to delivering an ownership experience that matches the quality of our vehicles and the needs of today’s drivers.”

Locally, the XC60 remains one of Volvo’s most popular models.

“The XC60 recently became the best-selling model in the brand’s history. Since its launch in 2008, it has achieved more than 2.7-million global sales, surpassing even the iconic 240,” added Locke.

The maintenance plan covers all scheduled services, including labour, parts, and software updates, as per Volvo’s recommended service schedule, providing owners with added confidence and control over running costs.

