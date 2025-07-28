Motoring

Home » News

Volvo South Africa hands extended maintenance plan to XC60

Picture of Mark Jones

By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

2 minute read

28 July 2025

05:14 pm

Extended plan from three to seven years is, however, for a limited time only.

Volvo XC60 maintenance plan extension

All versions of the Volvo XC60 now come with an extended maintenance plan. Picture: Volvo

Volvo Cars South Africa is offering customers an extended maintenance on all new XC60 models for a limited time. This applies to all variants, including the mild-hybrid B5 and the plug-in hybrid T8 Recharge.

This new seven-year/140 000 km maintenance plan replaces the current three-year/60 000 km. This is available nationwide until the end of September 2025, subject to vehicle availability.

“Extending the maintenance plan of the XC60 reflects Volvo Car South Africa’s focus on long-term vehicle care and customer value,” Grant Locke, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa says.

“It forms part of our broader commitment to delivering an ownership experience that matches the quality of our vehicles and the needs of today’s drivers.”

NOW READ: Volvo approves three new models for 2025 and a surprise 2026 arrival

Locally, the XC60 remains one of Volvo’s most popular models.

“The XC60 recently became the best-selling model in the brand’s history. Since its launch in 2008, it has achieved more than 2.7-million global sales, surpassing even the iconic 240,” added Locke.

The maintenance plan covers all scheduled services, including labour, parts, and software updates, as per Volvo’s recommended service schedule, providing owners with added confidence and control over running costs.

NOW READ: Plug-in hybrid Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge still shock and lots of awe

Read more on these topics

Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Volvo

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
News Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway
News Is Kunene’s political career over?
Weather Get your blankets out: Double cold snap to hit Gauteng this week

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp