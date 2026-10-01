JLR passes Electric switch on to newly priced Range Rover Sport

Sport Electric has a claimed range of 609 km on a full charge and 220 km after a 10 minute charge.

With pricing of the full-size model announced last month, JLR has now approved stickers for its second production all-electric Range Rover, the Sport Electric.

What has changed?

First shown in near-production form at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the Sport Electric appears similar to its diesel and petrol siblings aesthetically, yet does without the exhaust outlets while also gaining aero optimised alloy wheels and a sealed grille with imitation slats.

Underneath resides the biggest change, where the MLA platform has been significantly revised from not only that of the combustion models, but also the full-size Range Rover Electric.

Sport Electric is nearly identical to the petrol and diesel models at first glance. Picture: JLR

In addition to the same Integrated Traction Management system, twin-damper adaptive air suspension and new springs for the dual chamber setup, the Sport Electric also has the same rear-axle steering system and the ability to wade 900 mm.

Unique to it, though, are revised dynamics and steering, as well as the ability to traverse an incline up to 45 degrees.

Also tuned uniquely to it is what JLR calls the virtual all-wheel drive system and Active Roll Control that can apply up to 1 400 Nm of force across each axle.

Motivation

Underneath, the Sport Electric’s 800-volt electric setup is similar to that of its full-size sibling, meaning outputs of 404kW/850Nm from the 118.5-kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor on each axle.

Accordingly, and with launch mode activated, the Sport Electric will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and travel 609 km on a single charge.

The interior’s only differences are the EV displays within the instrument cluster and the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Picture: JLR

Supporting DC charging up to 350 kW will require a wait of 22 minutes from 10-80%, with JLR claiming a possible distance of 220 km after 10 minutes.

Barring the EV-specific readouts and displays within the instrument cluster and the Pivi Pro infotainment system, the interior is otherwise identical to the normal Sport.

Price

For South Africa, JLR has confirmed three trim levels: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography, as well as a limited-run First Edition.

Officially wearing the EV 550 designation in reference to its 404 kW or 550 pferdestarke (PS output, pricing for the Sport Electric ranges from R3 291 100 to R3 609 200.