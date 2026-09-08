First-time all-electric Range Rover finally makes silent arrival

Based on the full-size Range Rover and not the Sport as shown by the prototype in July, pricing for South Africa has already been confirmed.

Teased in the run-up to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, JLR has officially debuted its first-ever fully electric vehicle in the shape of the Range Rover Electric, albeit in a different capacity to the model previewed two months ago.

Full-size EV

Based as the prototype had been on the Range Rover Sport, the actual production model is in fact modelled on the full-size Range Rover, which JLR says remains a proper Range Rover even without a combustion engine.

Said to be quietest, most responsive and most effortless Range Rover ever made, the Electric appears aesthetically similar to its petrol and diesel equivalents, with the only obvious difference with the sealed grille, complete with imitation slats, and no exhaust outlets.

Changes underneath

Although based on the same MLA platform, which also underpins the Sport, JLR has made a series of changes to accommodate the pair of electric motors and battery pack.

Unsurprisingly, most of the changes have taken underneath the Electric’s skin. Picture: JLR

These include a thermal heating management system that required the securing of 300 patent applications, a new Integrated Traction Management system, overhauled twin-damper adaptive air suspension and new springs for the dual chamber air setup.

At the same time, the rear-axle steering system has been tweaked and the wading depth sensors adjusted to still provide the same 900 mm wading depth as the combustion models.

Power

The electric hardware being an 800-volt setup, the new battery pack has a capacity of 118.5-kWh and combined with the electric motors, produce 404kW/850Nm.

An uptake of 10kW/100Nm over the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre mild-hybrid V8 powering the P625 badged models, the Electric, which will be badged EV550, will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and drive 598 km on a single charge based on the WLTP cycle.

Interior has only been subtly changed from the combustion powered Range Rover. Picture: JLR

Supporting DC charging up to 350 kW will require a wait of 22 minutes from 10-80%, with JLR claiming a distance of 220 km being possible after 10 minutes.

Tested over 1.4-million kilometres over various terrain and in weather conditions of 40°C to as low as -40°C, the Electric’s interior is also largely unchanged from the combustion models, bar a new electric-centric instrument binnacle and EV graphics and readouts within the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Price

As before, standard and long wheelbase bodystyles will be available in HSE, Autobiography, SV, SV Ultra and SV Black trim levels.

Locally, JLR South Africa has already confirmed pricing pricing from R3 916 800 to R6 035 000.