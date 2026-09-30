New Hyundai Creta’s massive R45 000 price drop explained

Compact SUV's new flagship now also offers 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Hyundai has joined other heritage brands in taking the fight to the Chinese by dropping the price of the recently-launched new Creta.

The compact SUV range was trimmed from three models to two. Both the base 1.5 Premium five-speed manual and Executive derivatives has been dropped from the line-up. The 1.5 Premium CVT model now open up the range, with the new flagship being the 1.5T N Line.

The good news for buyers is that the 1.5T Premium CVT model is at R443 900 all of R15 000 more affordable than the manual model was. And in even better news, the Premium CVT is a whopping R45 000 cheaper than before.

New Hyundai Creta flagship

At R569 900, the N Line is almost R50 000 more than the outgoing Executive was. But the big difference is that the new flagship now features a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and not the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre mill that served on the Executive.

The N Line’s powertrain produces 118kW of power and 253Nm of torque. It sends the twist to the front wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai claims it will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in a respectable 8.9 seconds and sip 6.9 litres per 100km. It’s top speed is 195km/h.

The free-breathing mill in the Premium is carried over. The four-pot sends 84kW/144Nm to the front wheels via CVT. Its fuel economy is 6.3L/100km. The SUV will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 11.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 170km/h.

The Hyundai Creta range comes with a seven-year/200 000km manufacturer’s warranty, four-year/60 000km service plan as well as seven-years/150 000km roadside assistance.

Big plans

After rolling out the new Creta alongside the updated Staria, the Korean carmaker also plans to introduce the new Venue in November, and the Stargazer multipurpose vehicle and all-new Tucson by the middle of 2027.