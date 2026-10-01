Spec for spec: Simplified Kia Sonet range detailed from base to top

Introduction of the new LS+ trim level has also seen the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine become the sole powerunit option.
Kia’s realigning of the Sonet range last month saw the departure of the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in favour of a new trim level and more features.
Boost gone
A line-up now spanning derivatives, all models, therefore, produce 85kW/144Nm from the atmospheric 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which can be linked either to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.
As before, the Sonet has a top speed of 175 km/h, but with respective 0-100 km/h sprint times of 10.5 seconds for the manual and 10.3 seconds for the CVT.
Kia claims a combined fuel consumption of 6.6 L/100 km for the former and 6.2 L/100 km for the latter.
Spec
As for specifications, the range is again opened by the LS, whose list of standard features include:
- 15-inch steel wheels;
- auto on/off lights;
- electric mirrors;
- cloth upholstered seats;
- multi-function steering wheel;
- 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;
- height-adjustable driver’s seat;
- six-speaker sound system;
- three USB ports;
- eight-inch infotainment display;
- wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Safety and driver assistance systems comprise:
- dual front airbags;
- reverse camera;
- Electronic Stability Control;
- Hill Start Assist
Stepping up to the newly introduced LS+ sees the 15-inch wheels make way for imitation 16-inch alloys and the airbag count increased to six.
Upping the ante further, the LX receives a front centre console and armrest, roof rails, cruise control and rear parking sensors.
The recipient of a sunroof as part of the range reshuffle, the EX‘s additional items over the LX comprises:
- LED daytime running lights;
- folding electric mirrors;
- leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear lever;
- 10.25-inch instrument cluster;
- front parking sensors
Completing the range, the SX swaps the eight-inch display for a 10.25-inch, while also receiving an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
Additional features include:
- 16-inch alloy wheels;
- LED headlights;
- LED fog lamps;
- automatic climate control;
- keyless entry;
- push-button start;
- imitation leather upholstery;
- wireless smartphone charging pad;
- remote engine start;
- Forward Collision Warning;
- Lane Keep Assist
Colours
In total, six mono-tone colours can be chosen from:
- Gravity Grey;
- Imperial Blue;
- Magma Red;
- Pewter Olive;
- Glacier White Pearl;
- Aurora Black Pearl
In addition, two two-tone options can be selected: Glacier White Pearl and Magma Red contrasted with an Aurora Black roof.
Price
Now available, all models are covered by a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.
- Sonet 1.5 LS – R284 995
- Sonet 1.5 LS CVT – R314 995
- Sonet 1.5 LS+ – R299 995
- Sonet 1.5 LS+ CVT – R329 995
- Sonet 1.5 LX CVT – R349 995
- Sonet 1.5 EX CVT – R379 995
- Sonet 1.5 SX CVT – R439 995