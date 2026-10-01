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Spec for spec: Simplified Kia Sonet range detailed from base to top

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

1 October 2026

01:00 pm

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Introduction of the new LS+ trim level has also seen the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine become the sole powerunit option.

Kia Sonet South Africa line-up

Sonet loses the turbocharged engine but gains a new trim level and more specification items. Picture: Kia

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Kia’s realigning of the Sonet range last month saw the departure of the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in favour of a new trim level and more features.

Boost gone

A line-up now spanning derivatives, all models, therefore, produce 85kW/144Nm from the atmospheric 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which can be linked either to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Kia Sonet South Africa line-up
The latest tweaks have brought no major visual changes to the Sonet. Picture: Kia

As before, the Sonet has a top speed of 175 km/h, but with respective 0-100 km/h sprint times of 10.5 seconds for the manual and 10.3 seconds for the CVT.

Kia claims a combined fuel consumption of 6.6 L/100 km for the former and 6.2 L/100 km for the latter.

Spec

As for specifications, the range is again opened by the LS, whose list of standard features include:

  • 15-inch steel wheels;
  • auto on/off lights;
  • electric mirrors;
  • cloth upholstered seats;
  • multi-function steering wheel;
  • 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;
  • height-adjustable driver’s seat;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • three USB ports;
  • eight-inch infotainment display;
  • wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Safety and driver assistance systems comprise:

  • dual front airbags;
  • reverse camera;
  • Electronic Stability Control;
  • Hill Start Assist

Stepping up to the newly introduced LS+ sees the 15-inch wheels make way for imitation 16-inch alloys and the airbag count increased to six.

Upping the ante further, the LX receives a front centre console and armrest, roof rails, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

The recipient of a sunroof as part of the range reshuffle, the EX‘s additional items over the LX comprises:

  • LED daytime running lights;
  • folding electric mirrors;
  • leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear lever;
  • 10.25-inch instrument cluster;
  • front parking sensors
Kia Sonet South Africa line-up
Depicted flagship SX is equipped as standard with the pair of 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Picture: Kia

Completing the range, the SX swaps the eight-inch display for a 10.25-inch, while also receiving an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

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Additional features include:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • LED fog lamps;
  • automatic climate control;
  • keyless entry;
  • push-button start;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • wireless smartphone charging pad;
  • remote engine start;
  • Forward Collision Warning;
  • Lane Keep Assist

Colours

In total, six mono-tone colours can be chosen from:

  • Gravity Grey;
  • Imperial Blue;
  • Magma Red;
  • Pewter Olive;
  • Glacier White Pearl;
  • Aurora Black Pearl

In addition, two two-tone options can be selected: Glacier White Pearl and Magma Red contrasted with an Aurora Black roof.

Price

Now available, all models are covered by a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

  • Sonet 1.5 LS – R284 995
  • Sonet 1.5 LS CVT – R314 995
  • Sonet 1.5 LS+ – R299 995
  • Sonet 1.5 LS+ CVT – R329 995
  • Sonet 1.5 LX CVT – R349 995
  • Sonet 1.5 EX CVT – R379 995
  • Sonet 1.5 SX CVT – R439 995

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