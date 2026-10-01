Spec for spec: Simplified Kia Sonet range detailed from base to top

Introduction of the new LS+ trim level has also seen the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine become the sole powerunit option.

Kia’s realigning of the Sonet range last month saw the departure of the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in favour of a new trim level and more features.

Boost gone

A line-up now spanning derivatives, all models, therefore, produce 85kW/144Nm from the atmospheric 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which can be linked either to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

The latest tweaks have brought no major visual changes to the Sonet. Picture: Kia

As before, the Sonet has a top speed of 175 km/h, but with respective 0-100 km/h sprint times of 10.5 seconds for the manual and 10.3 seconds for the CVT.

Kia claims a combined fuel consumption of 6.6 L/100 km for the former and 6.2 L/100 km for the latter.

Spec

As for specifications, the range is again opened by the LS, whose list of standard features include:

15-inch steel wheels;

auto on/off lights;

electric mirrors;

cloth upholstered seats;

multi-function steering wheel;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

height-adjustable driver’s seat;

six-speaker sound system;

three USB ports;

eight-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Safety and driver assistance systems comprise:

dual front airbags;

reverse camera;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist

Stepping up to the newly introduced LS+ sees the 15-inch wheels make way for imitation 16-inch alloys and the airbag count increased to six.

Upping the ante further, the LX receives a front centre console and armrest, roof rails, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

The recipient of a sunroof as part of the range reshuffle, the EX‘s additional items over the LX comprises:

LED daytime running lights;

folding electric mirrors;

leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear lever;

10.25-inch instrument cluster;

front parking sensors

Depicted flagship SX is equipped as standard with the pair of 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Picture: Kia

Completing the range, the SX swaps the eight-inch display for a 10.25-inch, while also receiving an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Additional features include:

16-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

LED fog lamps;

automatic climate control;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

imitation leather upholstery;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

remote engine start;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Keep Assist

Colours

In total, six mono-tone colours can be chosen from:

Gravity Grey;

Imperial Blue;

Magma Red;

Pewter Olive;

Glacier White Pearl;

Aurora Black Pearl

In addition, two two-tone options can be selected: Glacier White Pearl and Magma Red contrasted with an Aurora Black roof.

Price

Now available, all models are covered by a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.