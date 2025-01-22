JLR approves pricing for updated Defender, including new diesel

Revisions don't extend to the interior or exterior, or the discontinuation - for the moment — of the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine.

Exterior of the Defender 110, as with the 90 and 130, has remained unchanged. Picture: JLR

Announced for South Africa in May last year with no price confirmation, JLR has now provided official stickers for the entire revised Defender range.

Same look, two V8s… for now

Aesthetically unchanged across all three bodystyles; the three-door 90, five-door 110 and long wheelbase 130, the reconfigured range comprises five trim levels, S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and X, with the bespoke County package moving to the former grade after initially bowing on the now departed SE.

Reserved for the 110 as a step-up from the X-Dynamic HSE is the limited-run Sedona Edition, while the Outbound grade features a similar upgrade, albeit on the 130 only.

Defender 90 remains part of the Defender range. Picture: JLR

Completing the range, the Defender V8, powered by the outgoing 5.0-litre supercharged V8, remains on the 90, 110 and 130, though it will most likely be discontinued soon in favour of the already available BMW 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8-powered 110-only OCTA.

More powerful diesel

Mechanically, the previous D250, P400 and P400e all continue, but not the D300, which makes way for the D350 that still utilises the same 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel, though uprated to produce 257kW/700Nm from 221kW/650Nm.

Extended wheelbase Defender 130 prevails as the flagship bodystyle. Picture: JLR

As before, drive goes to all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of the other units, the same 3.0-litre oil-burner develops 183kW/570Nm in the D250, while the similarly sized mild-hybrid petrol straight-six makes 294kW/550Nm in the P400.

No changes to the interior have taken place. Picture: JLR

Slotting-in below the pair of V8s, the P400e combines the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbo-petrol with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined output of 297kW/640Nm. The claimed all-electric range is 59 km.

Powering the V8, the venerable AJ-V8, which can trace its roots back to 1996, produces 386kW/626Nm, while the Munich-made unit in the OCTA – additionally equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – delivers 81kW/275Nm more for a total of 467kW/750Nm.

Hardcore Defender 110 OCTA will initially be sold alongside the existing supercharged V8. Picture: JLR

Specification items mentioned last year, such as the Captain Chair’s package and Signature Interior Pack, are all still available depending on the trim grade.

Price

As before, all 28 models in the Defender range are inclusive of a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty in the case of the P400e.

Defender 90

D250 S – R1 639 600

D250 S County – R1 681 900

D250 X-Dynamic SE – R1 699 700

D350 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 870 700

D350 X – R2 108 600

P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 897 600

P400 X – R2 126 600

V8 – R2 924 300

Defender 110

D250 S – R1 669 100

D250 S County – R1 711 400

D250 X-Dynamic SE – R1 732 400

D350 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 904 600

D350 Sedona Edition – R2 060 200

D350 X – R2 179 900

P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 929 300

P400 X – R2 210 200

P400e X-Dynamic HSE – R2 261 200

P400e X – R2 337 500

V8 – R3 054 100

Octa – R3 449 100

Octa Edition One – R3 749 100

Defender 130

D350 Outbound – R2 029 100

D350 X-Dynamic HSE – R2 062 200

D350 X – R2 327 700

P400 Outbound – R2 032 900

P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R2 055 300

P400 X – R2 348 100

V8 – R3 165 400

Prices via duoporta.com and www.landrover.co.za

