JLR approves pricing for updated Defender, including new diesel
Revisions don't extend to the interior or exterior, or the discontinuation - for the moment — of the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine.
Exterior of the Defender 110, as with the 90 and 130, has remained unchanged. Picture: JLR
Announced for South Africa in May last year with no price confirmation, JLR has now provided official stickers for the entire revised Defender range.
Same look, two V8s… for now
Aesthetically unchanged across all three bodystyles; the three-door 90, five-door 110 and long wheelbase 130, the reconfigured range comprises five trim levels, S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and X, with the bespoke County package moving to the former grade after initially bowing on the now departed SE.
Reserved for the 110 as a step-up from the X-Dynamic HSE is the limited-run Sedona Edition, while the Outbound grade features a similar upgrade, albeit on the 130 only.
Completing the range, the Defender V8, powered by the outgoing 5.0-litre supercharged V8, remains on the 90, 110 and 130, though it will most likely be discontinued soon in favour of the already available BMW 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8-powered 110-only OCTA.
More powerful diesel
Mechanically, the previous D250, P400 and P400e all continue, but not the D300, which makes way for the D350 that still utilises the same 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel, though uprated to produce 257kW/700Nm from 221kW/650Nm.
As before, drive goes to all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.
In terms of the other units, the same 3.0-litre oil-burner develops 183kW/570Nm in the D250, while the similarly sized mild-hybrid petrol straight-six makes 294kW/550Nm in the P400.
Slotting-in below the pair of V8s, the P400e combines the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbo-petrol with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined output of 297kW/640Nm. The claimed all-electric range is 59 km.
Powering the V8, the venerable AJ-V8, which can trace its roots back to 1996, produces 386kW/626Nm, while the Munich-made unit in the OCTA – additionally equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – delivers 81kW/275Nm more for a total of 467kW/750Nm.
Specification items mentioned last year, such as the Captain Chair’s package and Signature Interior Pack, are all still available depending on the trim grade.
Price
As before, all 28 models in the Defender range are inclusive of a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty in the case of the P400e.
Defender 90
- D250 S – R1 639 600
- D250 S County – R1 681 900
- D250 X-Dynamic SE – R1 699 700
- D350 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 870 700
- D350 X – R2 108 600
- P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 897 600
- P400 X – R2 126 600
- V8 – R2 924 300
Defender 110
- D250 S – R1 669 100
- D250 S County – R1 711 400
- D250 X-Dynamic SE – R1 732 400
- D350 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 904 600
- D350 Sedona Edition – R2 060 200
- D350 X – R2 179 900
- P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 929 300
- P400 X – R2 210 200
- P400e X-Dynamic HSE – R2 261 200
- P400e X – R2 337 500
- V8 – R3 054 100
- Octa – R3 449 100
- Octa Edition One – R3 749 100
Defender 130
- D350 Outbound – R2 029 100
- D350 X-Dynamic HSE – R2 062 200
- D350 X – R2 327 700
- P400 Outbound – R2 032 900
- P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R2 055 300
- P400 X – R2 348 100
- V8 – R3 165 400
Prices via duoporta.com and www.landrover.co.za
