JLR updates Defender with simplified range and specification items

Although confirmed for South Africa, an official launch remains outstanding.

Defender has not received any exterior changes. Image: JLR

Having remained largely unchanged since its world launch at the Frankfurt Motor Show five years ago, JLR has introduced the updated Defender now available for ordering in South Africa.

Less trim levels

Consistently ranked as the local arm of the now renamed JLR Group’s best-selling model, the updates feature on both the 90 and 110 bodystyles, as well as the extended wheelbase 130 that went on-sale a few weeks short of two years ago.

ALSO READ: Land Rover Defender’s County return leaves a mark worth having

Aesthetically, JLR has kept the Defender’s styling unchanged by opting instead to reduce the number of trim levels globally to five, namely S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE, X and V8, which seemingly prevails with the venerable Ford-sourced AJ-V8 5.0-litre supercharged V8.

Not mentioned was the limited edition OCTA now set not to replace the V8 outright, but slot-in above it come its 3 July international unveiling.

New Sedona

Elsewhere, a new Sedona Edition debuts on X-Dynamic HSE versions of 110 with mainly cosmetic and interior add-ons.

Sedona Edition becomes the latest variant based on the 110 only. Image: JLR

These include gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels, a body-coloured spare wheel cover, a Narvik Black finish to the Defender corporate logo on the bonnet, the same hue on the grille and skidplate, and the Sedona Red body colour that debuted on the Defender 130.

As an option, the Sedona Edition can also be specified with a bonnet decal depicting the topography of city located in Arizona the newcomer is named after. A body coloured finish to the side carrier boxes rounds the exterior off.

Simplified specification

Inside, the Sedona debuts what JLR calls the Signature Interior Pack available as an otherwise option on the regular X-Dynamic HSE, but standard on the X and V8.

Essentially the grouping together of a series of standard features, the Signature Pack consists of new seat headrests with the fronts being heated and cooled, revised centre console storage pockets, a suede-cloth roofliner in two colours, and a powder coated grey finish on the dashboard with satin black and chrome detailing.

Bar specific colours and materials, the interior has not received massive revisions. Image: JLR

On three-row Defender 130 models, the third row offers heating as standard, with the final options being three colours for the Windsor leather; Light Cloud, Ebony and Caraway, and Kvadrat, ultrafabric or Lunar material options.

Outside of the Sedona and Signature Pack, four separate specification packages have been launched, two exclusive to three-row versions of the 110 and 130.

The 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system is again standard on all models. Image: JLR

Of the two otherwise regular packs, the Comfort and Convenience comprises the following;

a centre console refrigerator;

mood lighting;

soft-touch closing tailgate;

Meridian sound system

Available in combination or separately with the above mentioned, the Premium Upgrade adds the heated and cooled front seats, plus a leather-trimmed gear lever and steering wheel to mix, along with an electrically adjustable steering column.

Of the two packs reserved for three-row models, the Family comprises tri-zone climate control and the PM2.5 Cabin Air Purification Plus system, while the Family Comfort adds the heated chairs in the last row.

More comfort for the three-row

As before, seating in the Defender 130 is either a five or eight-seat affair, although now, a seven-seat layout can be had as part of the Captain’s Chair package.

Available on the X-Dynamic HSE, X and V8, the third row keeps its three seats, however, the second now features a pair of individual seats complete with their own armrests, plus heating and cooling settings.

Long wheelbase Defender 130 remains the range’s flagship. Image: JLR

Rounding the interior off is a new Cold Climate Package available on all models that comprises a heated windscreen, heated windscreen washer jets, washers for the headlights and a heated steering wheel.

On the safety front, various tech items have also been bundled together in three packs, along with certain Terrain Response off-road systems.

Defender 130 provides seating for eight, five and now seven. Image: JLR

Comprising the Off-Road Pack is the wade sensing display, black roof rails, all-terrain tyres and the active electronic differential.

Upping the ante, the Advanced Off-Road Pack consists of the full Terrain Response system, while the Driver Assist Pack adds Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring to the mix.

Short wheelbase Defender 90. Image: JLR

The final changes is a new tow package, which on the 90 and 110, includes the complete Terrain Response system, an electrically deploying tow bar and the Advanced Tow Assist Programme.

For 130, all of the mentioned items are standard, though with the option of the deployable tow bar or a detachable item.

More powerful diesel

Up front, seemingly only a single change has made, the eschewing of the D300-badged 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium turbodiesel that made 221kW/650Nm.

Limited to certain market is the mainly commercial vehicle focused Hard-Top based on the 110. Image: JLR

In its place now resides the D350 unit still displacing 3.0-litres, but with the same outputs as in the Range Rover Velar, Sport and full-size model, namely 257kW/700Nm. An eight-speed automatic prevails as the sole transmission option.

An official date of reveal for South Africa still to be confirmed, expectations are that the range streamlining will result in a dramatic reduction of the current Defender range that consists of 24 derivatives.

As such, expect more details to be announced later, including a hike in prices that currently range from R1 515 100 for the entry-level Defender 90 D250 SE, to R3 015 700 for the Defender 130 V8.

NOW READ: Playful Land Rover Defender 90 back with a bang