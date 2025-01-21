GWM’s near-on 1 200 Nm Hi-4Z powerplant coming to South Africa

Plug-in hybrid setup, for only, only comes in the Tank 500 and while approved, has so far not received an exact time or date of reveal.

Hi-4Z system made its debut in December last year in the Tank 500. Image: carnewschina.com

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has confirmed that the third and most powerful iteration of its hybrid Hi-4 powertrains has received approval for South Africa.

Hi-4Z

Denoting Hybrid Intelligent 4WD, the family of systems comprises the conventional Hi4 modelled on the smaller 1.5-litre engines, the plug-in hybrid Hi4-T and the newly introduced Hi4-Z that builds on the latter by adding a second electric motor to the rear axle.

Attributed to the Tank brand, the Hi-4T can be had in conjunction with either the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo or the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engines in China, while the Hi-4Z uses the former exclusively and made its debut at the end of last year in the Tank 500 Hi-4Z.

Utilising the combustion engine and dual electric motors powered by a 59-kWh battery pack, the Hi-4Z produces 654kW/1 195Nm and is mated to a three-speed DHT or Dedicated Hybrid Transmission.

According to GWM, this allows the Tank 500 Hi-4Z to travel 201 km on a single charge as per China’s CLTC calculations, with the combined range being 1 095 km.

Hi-4T:

By comparison, the smallest Hi-4T uses a 37.1-kWh battery pack that makes, in combination of the combustion engine, a total of 300kW/750Nm. The reported claimed range is said to be “over 100 km”.

As for the V6, so far only applicable to the Tank 700, the Hi-4T sees power increase from 265kW/500Nm in the conventional petrol-engine Tank 500 and China-only Tank 330, to 385kW/800Nm.

Once again, the claimed all-electric range is said to around 100 km with the same 37.1-kWh battery being used.

Exact arrival unknown

Despite only confirming the Hi-4Z and not the Hi-4 or Hi-4T at the launch of the Haval H7 in Johannesburg last week, GWM didn’t state as to when the powerunit would exactly enter the local market or how much it would cost.

Powering only the Tank 500 as mentioned, pricing in China stands at 379 800 yuan, which, when directly converted, amounts to R968 102.

Given that the hybrid-only Tank 500 HEV already exceeds the R1-million mark by retailing for R1 222 900, expect the Hi-4Z to possibly come close to or breach R1.5-million when it does go on-sale.

For moment, no further details are known, however, don’t be surprised if more are disclosed within the coming weeks and months.

