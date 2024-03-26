What you’ll have to fork out for fuel and tolls for Easter road trip

Journey to Cape Town can set you back five figures if you drive a guzzler.

Many motorists will set sail Durban on the N3 over Easter. Picture: The Witness

The March fuel price hike isn’t the only setback for motorists planning a road trip over Easter weekend. They’ll also have to fork out more for toll fees.

Toll prices underwent an annual increase on 1 March and will affect most holidaymakers travelling along South Africa’s major routes.

The Citizen Motoring worked out what it will cost in fuel and toll fees for average petrol and diesel cars to make a return trip to major cities around Mzansi this Easter.

Inland fuel price for March for 93 octane petrol is R24.13 per litre and R24.45 a litre for 95 octane. We’ve used a retail price of R26 per litre for 50 ppm diesel. The price mentioned above every story is based on using 93 octane petrol.

Johannesburg to Durban – R4 142

A round trip between Jozi and Durban on the N3 is around 1 150km. If you drive a car with an average fuel consumption of eight litres for 100km, you would need around 144 litres of fuel. This will set you back R3 474 if you fill with 93 petrol and R3 520 if you use 95 octane.

If you drive a diesel-powered vehicle with similar consumption, it will cost you R3 744 in fuel.

Toll fees each way has gone up from R293 to R311, meaning you’ll have to add R622 to the budget.

ALSO READ: April fuel price forecast: Good news for diesel, not so great for petrol…

Johannesburg to Polokwane – R2 364

The toll fees for a trip between Johannesburg and Polokwane on the N1 has increased from R204 to R217. This will work out to R434 for a round trip.

If your fuel consumption is 8L/100km, the 640km round trip will cost R1 930 if use fill with 93 and R1 956 if you use 95. Diesel will cost R2 080.

ALSO READ: Fuel price choking you? Toyota Corolla Hybrid to the rescue

Johannesburg to Bloemfontein – R2 778

Using a fuel economy of 8L/100km, the 800km round trip will cost R2 413 of you fill with 93, R2 445 if you use 95 and R2 600 for a diesel car.

The three toll gates on the N1 south to the City of Roses now costs R182.50, R10 more than before. A round trip will cost R365.

ALSO READ: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid takes the pain out of fuel price hike

Johannesburg to Cape Town – R8 911

The toll fees for a journey to Cape Town work out to R466 for a round trip.

The 2 800km trek will cost R8 445 if you get 8L/100km and use 93, R8 557 if you use 95 and R9 100 if you fill with diesel.