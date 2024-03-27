LS joins base and L in expanded Isuzu D-Max single cab range

Single cab range now consists of 10 models, including the first availability of the 3.0-litre DDI turbodiesel engine.

Isuzu has announced a further extension of the D-Max range by five new models, albeit this time exclusively to the single cab with the Extended Cab and double cab line-ups remaining unchanged.

Broader choice

Introduced just over two weeks after the local market launch of the returning double cab X-Rider, the expansion involves the addition of the LS trim level as the new flagship single cab grade above the unbadged base and step-up L variants.

At the same time, the 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine becomes available for the first time as an alternative to the 1.9-litre that has been the sole offering ever since the locally built D-Max made its long delayed market debut two years ago.

More spec

Again offered with both the mentioned powerplants, the single cab LS’s standard specification sheet mirrors that of the comparative Extended Cab and double cab by replacing the steel wheels with 17-inch alloys, the black bumpers, mirror caps and door handles with body coloured items and the sealed side vents with fog lamps.

What the interior of the single cab D-Max LS will look like. Note: double cab depicted. Image: Isuzu

Inside, the LCD radio display makes way for the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the two-speaker audio system for a six-speaker. Completing the features list is cruise control, Trailer Sway Assist and a reverse camera.

1.9 and now 3.0-litre

As mentioned, no mechanical changes have taken place with outputs of 110kW/350Nm from the 1.9-litre 4JK1-TCX DDI engine, and 140kW/450Nm from the N-series truck derived 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX.

On the 1.9, drive again routed to the rear or four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic, although only with the self-shifter in the case of the all-paw gripping system.

At the same time, opting for the 3.0-litre means the automatic ‘box comes standard, though again with the option of rear-wheel-drive or the selectable four-wheel-drive system with low range.

Price

Part of a range now spanning 10 models, as with the base and L, the single cab D-Max LS’ sticker prices include a five-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan as standard.

D-Max 1.9 DDI – R442 800

D-Max 1.9 DDI L – R461 900

D-Max 1.9 DDI L AT – R479 900

D-Max 1.9 DDI L 4×4 – R568 500

D-Max 1.9 DDI L 4×4 AT – R586 500

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS – R516 500

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS AT – R538 400

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS 4×4 AT – R618 800

D-Max 3.0 DDI LS AT – R590 800

D-Max 3.0 DDI LS 4×4 AT – R665 400

