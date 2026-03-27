JMC Vigus offers enticing double cab alternative at under R400k

Well-specced bakkie will also appeal to car buyers looking for a family SUV.

Another Chinese bakkie has been introduced locally and at a starting price of R399 900, the JMC Vigus is taking no prisoners.

It might seem a bit strange that the three-model Vigus range slots in above the Vigus Pro that was rolled out in January, but there is method in the madness. The Vigus nameplate is more familiar to local bakkie buyers than the Boarding nomenclature it adopts in China. Or for that matter the Yuhu 9 the Vigus Pro is called in its homeland.

Built by Jiangling Motors Corporation, one of China’s oldest largely commercial vehicle brands and imported by Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa, the Vigus has been around since 2001. It not only features reputably-sourced key parts, but also shares technology with renowned bakkie builders Isuzu and Ford which the brand has long-standing relationships with.

Affordable lifestyle bakkies

The double cab-only Vigus is aimed at Chinese rivals the GWM P300 SX and Foton Tunland G7. This growing segment is positioned above workhorse bakkies and below lifestyle offerings from the top dogs like Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max. These bakkies are better looking and specced than the entry-level derivatives and offers more affordable alternatives outside the legacy stables.

JMC will be upping the ante even further later in the year when it plans to roll out the Grand Avenue. This will be a step-up from the Vigus take will take the fight to mid-spec legacy models.

The towbar does not come standard. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

“This JMC Vigus doesn’t just cater for bakkie buyers. With its levels of comfort of specifications and it is also a viable alternative for anyone shopping for a family SUV at that price point,” says Brian Smith, marketing and product director at Salvador Caetano South Africa.

JMC Vigus’ bold styling

The JMC Vigus is sure to turn a few heads. Its styling incorporate elements of the GWM P300, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Silverado. It sports an aggressive front grille and comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels and side-steps. The bakkie can accommodate a variety of aftermarket accessories like a nudge bar, sports bar and towbar.

It is 5335mm long, 1 882mm wide and 1 834mm high and features a ground clearance of 225mm. The loadbin has a capacity of 1.34 cubic metres. A load bed height of 750mm is said to improve loading efficiency by 15%.

The cabin features ergonomic seats with soft-touch upholstery, 9-inch floating instrument cluster and 12.8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The bakkie also comes standard with cruise control, reverse camera, parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-start assist and hill-descent control.

A 12.8-inch infotainment system takes centre stage. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Turbodiesel power

The JMC Vigus is powered by a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 123kW of power and 430Nm of torque. It is mated to either Magna-developed six-speed manual transmission that features a Schaeffler self-adjusting clutch or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Both the two-wheel and four-wheel drive derivatives feature an Eaton-made locking rear differential. The four-wheel drive system is sourced from BorgWarner.

According to JMC the diesel mill features what is called X-Mirror symmetrical combustion system making it more efficient. Its claimed fuel consumption is just seven litres per 100km. We could not put this number to the test as The Citizen Motoring did not get an opportunity to drive the JMC Vigus during its official launch in Midrand on Thursday.

There are already over 30 JMC dealerships nationwide, a number expected to grow to over 40 later in the year.

JMC Vigus pricing

Vigus MT 4×2 – R399 900

Vigus AT 4×2 – R459 900

Vigus AT 4×4 – R499 900

*Pricing includes four-year/65 000km service plan and five-year/200 000km warranty.