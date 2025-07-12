GWM P300 is hard to ignore when you are bakkie shopping

This improved double cab beats Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navara in sprint race.

A bakkie is a bakkie is a bakkie. Right? In most cases, yes. But when it comes to the leisure side of owning a bakkie, a bakkie is not always just a bakkie.

In almost all cases it’s a personal choice and not a business one. And this means your bakkie must do more than just haul goods. It must offer a high level of spec and comfort. It must be powerful enough to tow your toys around. And it must also look good parked in your driveway.

Today’s bragging rights go to the Great Wall Motors’ updated P-Series bakkie, that now wears a GWM P300 badge. The model you see here is the top-of-the-range P300 2.4TD LTD 4×4. And in typical Chinese fashion, it has a ton of spec and is exceptionally well priced at R699 900. But we know that this does not automatically translate into a bakkie that you would want to own. Some Chinese bakkies offer even better value, but they are not pleasant to drive or live with on a daily basis. The GWM P300 2.4TD is not one of those bakkies!

New engine does the trick

The starting point is probably the all-new 2.4-litre turbodiesel that has completely transformed this GWM P300 over the old 2.0-litre P-Series turbodiesel. The simple numbers of 135kW and 480Nm don’t tell the full story. On paper it is outgunned by he 2.0-litre bi-turbo Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux 2.8-litre, and even Nissan’s 2.5-litre Navara. It’s out on the road where it is a different story.

The P300 badge has replace the P-Series moniker. Picture: Mark Jones

I know 0-100 km/h times are not the only ways the qualities of a bakkie should be measured. But every manufacturer on earth sets a 0-100 km/h benchmark time for their products. And here I can tell you that with a time of 10.85 seconds in The Citizen Motoring‘s test, the GWM P300 is quicker than the likes of a Ranger Wildtrak X, a Nissan Navara Pro-4X, and even the Toyota Hilux GR-S. It’s only the Toyota Hilux GR-S that gets past the P300 after 100km/h, and this Toyota makes a proper 165kW.

Where the GWM P300 continues to score highly is in that is offers an intelligent 4WD System that is equipped with Electronic Differential Locks, Off-Road Expert Mode, a Front Winch, and Crawl Control. Plus, a smooth shifting nine-speed automatic transmission for everyday convenience.

Loads of features

A towing capacity of 3 500kg puts it on par with all its competitors. The suspension is double wishbone at the front and leaf spring rigid axle at the rear. Is it as smooth as say the Ranger? No. It’s a bit firm, but it’s streets ahead of the P-Series it replaces.

Inside the GWM P300 there has been a step up in terms of quality and spec. Leather seats that are heated and ventilated up front, a heated leather steering wheel, and ambient lighting do duty. In front of you there is 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A 7-inch digital instrument cluster that feeds you all the key driving info. Push-button start, wireless charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto complete the package.

The cabin features lots of creature comforts. Picture: Mark Jones

On the safety front with the P300 you have the likes of Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Departure Warning, right down to Intelligent Cruise Assistance and various other Collision Avoidance Systems.

With all this said, the GWM P300 2.4TD LTD DC 4×4 is impossible to ignore at R669 900.

GWM P300 test results