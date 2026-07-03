Toyota Hilux still leads the way as new vehicle sales soar in June

New vehicle sales have now gone 20 months without an overall decrease.

With the new ninth generation having debuted last month, the Toyota Hilux ended June as the nation’s best-seller as part of a yet another record for new vehicle sales.

A month of 1 000s

A month which saw the local automotive industry register 20 months of straight sales increases overall, the Hilux recorded an offset of 3 464 units, followed for the second month in a row by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo on 2 395 and the Ford Ranger on 2 150.

Ranking fourth, the combination of the Chery Tiggo 4 and Cross amassed sales of 2 070 units, its highest to date, thus retaining its position as the best-selling Chinese vehicle and non-locally produced model.

After posting a significant drop in May as a result of having been on run-out, the newly facelift Isuzu D-Max jumped six places to fifth, with a total of 1 724 units moved.

Dropping a place to sixth, the Hyundai Grand i10’s 1 627 saw it finish above the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Jolion’s 1 424 and the Suzuki Swift’s 1 388.

Completing an even split between locally-made and imported vehicles in the top 10, the Toyota Corolla Cross moved 1 356, while its stablemate, the Urban Cruiser, finished 10th with an offset of 1 356 units.

More surprises

In total, 12 models recorded sales of more than 1 000 units, this not including May’s standout, the Jetour T2, which dropped five places from 10th to 15th on 918.

Lower down, Omoda shifted 901 examples of the C5, while the Toyota HiAce moved 656 and the Volkswagen T-Cross a personal best of 619.

Wolfsburg’s record run also included 497 sales of the Amarok, while returning Tata shifted 514 units of the Tiago.

At the bottom end of the top 50, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ finished its first full month with the departure of 264 units from dealership floors.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota upped its tally significantly from May by selling 12 417 vehicles as opposed to 10 667.

Suzuki kept its second place on 5 689, followed by Volkswagen, whose sales include those of Audi, registered 5 613 units.

Staying steady in fourth and fifth places were Hyundai and Ford on 2 986 and 2 961, followed by GWM on 2 608 and Chery with 2 602.

Isuzu jumped two places from May to eighth in June on 2 121, while Jetour broke yet another record with its highest sales numbers to date of 2 054. Completing the top 10 was Mahindra on 1 669.

Top 15

Toyota – 12 417 Suzuki – 5 689 Volkswagen – 5 613 Hyundai – 2 986 Ford – 2 961 GWM – 2 608 Chery – 2 602 Isuzu – 2 121 Jetour – 2 054 Mahindra – 1 669 Kia – 1 416 Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 416 Renault – 1 326 BMW – 1 314 BYD – 800

Month in detail

Despite the still high fuel prices in June, plus the added reduction in consumer spending, new vehicle sales once again surpassed 50 000 units in June to settle on 54 482.

An uptake of 15.3% from June last year’s 47 269, the figures posted by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) represented the month’s overall best since 2007.

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles Exports 2025 32 511 12 155 643 1 960 36 377 2026 38 393 13 171 647 2 271 33 879 Variation +18.1% +8.4% +0.6% +15.9% -6.9%

May Top 50 best-sellers