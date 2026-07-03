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Toyota Hilux still leads the way as new vehicle sales soar in June

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

3 July 2026

03:25 pm

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New vehicle sales have now gone 20 months without an overall decrease.

Toyota Hilux

Outgoing Toyota Hilux remained the country’s best-selling new vehicle in June. Picture: Toyota

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With the new ninth generation having debuted last month, the Toyota Hilux ended June as the nation’s best-seller as part of a yet another record for new vehicle sales.

A month of 1 000s

A month which saw the local automotive industry register 20 months of straight sales increases overall, the Hilux recorded an offset of 3 464 units, followed for the second month in a row by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo on 2 395 and the Ford Ranger on 2 150.

Ranking fourth, the combination of the Chery Tiggo 4 and Cross amassed sales of 2 070 units, its highest to date, thus retaining its position as the best-selling Chinese vehicle and non-locally produced model.

After posting a significant drop in May as a result of having been on run-out, the newly facelift Isuzu D-Max jumped six places to fifth, with a total of 1 724 units moved.

Dropping a place to sixth, the Hyundai Grand i10’s 1 627 saw it finish above the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Jolion’s 1 424 and the Suzuki Swift’s 1 388.

Completing an even split between locally-made and imported vehicles in the top 10, the Toyota Corolla Cross moved 1 356, while its stablemate, the Urban Cruiser, finished 10th with an offset of 1 356 units.

More surprises

In total, 12 models recorded sales of more than 1 000 units, this not including May’s standout, the Jetour T2, which dropped five places from 10th to 15th on 918.

Lower down, Omoda shifted 901 examples of the C5, while the Toyota HiAce moved 656 and the Volkswagen T-Cross a personal best of 619.

Wolfsburg’s record run also included 497 sales of the Amarok, while returning Tata shifted 514 units of the Tiago.

At the bottom end of the top 50, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ finished its first full month with the departure of 264 units from dealership floors.

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Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota upped its tally significantly from May by selling 12 417 vehicles as opposed to 10 667.

Suzuki kept its second place on 5 689, followed by Volkswagen, whose sales include those of Audi, registered 5 613 units.

Staying steady in fourth and fifth places were Hyundai and Ford on 2 986 and 2 961, followed by GWM on 2 608 and Chery with 2 602.

Isuzu jumped two places from May to eighth in June on 2 121, while Jetour broke yet another record with its highest sales numbers to date of 2 054. Completing the top 10 was Mahindra on 1 669.

Top 15

  1. Toyota – 12 417
  2. Suzuki – 5 689
  3. Volkswagen – 5 613
  4. Hyundai – 2 986
  5. Ford – 2 961
  6. GWM – 2 608
  7. Chery – 2 602
  8. Isuzu – 2 121
  9. Jetour – 2 054
  10. Mahindra – 1 669
  11. Kia – 1 416
  12. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 416
  13. Renault – 1 326
  14. BMW – 1 314
  15. BYD – 800

Month in detail

Despite the still high fuel prices in June, plus the added reduction in consumer spending, new vehicle sales once again surpassed 50 000 units in June to settle on 54 482.

An uptake of 15.3% from June last year’s 47 269, the figures posted by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) represented the month’s overall best since 2007.

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger VehiclesLight Commercial VehiclesMedium-Duty Commercial VehiclesHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202532 51112 1556431 96036 377
202638 39313 1716472 27133 879
Variation+18.1%+8.4%+0.6%+15.9%-6.9%

May Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 464
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 395*
  3. Ford Ranger – 2 150
  4. Chery Tiggo 4 – 2 070#
  5. Isuzu D-Max – 1 724
  6. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 627*
  7. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 424
  8. Suzuki Swift – 1 388
  9. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 356
  10. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 1 174
  11. Suzuki Ertiga – 1 150
  12. Suzuki Fronx – 1 092
  13. Toyota Starlet – 968
  14. Toyota Vitz – 921
  15. Jetour T2 – 918
  16. Omoda C5 – 901
  17. Volkswagen Polo – 864
  18. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 816
  19. Toyota Fortuner – 726
  20. Mahindra Pik Up – 701
  21. Toyota HiAce – 656#
  22. Volkswagen T-Cross – 619
  23. GWM P-Series – 565#
  24. Toyota Rumion – 561
  25. Jetour Dashing – 531
  26. Tata Tiago – 514
  27. Renault Kwid – 505
  28. Renault Triber – 498*
  29. Volkswagen Amarok – 497
  30. Nissan Magnite – 482*
  31. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 465#
  32. Hyundai i20 – 451
  33. Hyundai Exter – 405
  34. Jetour T1 – 398
  35. Toyota Starlet Cross – 398
  36. GWM Haval H6 – 389
  37. Suzuki DZire – 389
  38. Ford Everest – 380
  39. Chery Tiggo 7 – 365
  40. Suzuki Baleno – 355
  41. Toyota RAV4 – 355
  42. BMW X3 – 343
  43. Ford Territory – 343
  44. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 307
  45. Suzuki Across – 298
  46. Nissan Navara – 294
  47. Renault Kiger – 272
  48. Suzuki Eeco – 272
  49. Peugeot Landtrek – 267
  50. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – 264

    Note:
    *: Includes commercial variants
    #: Combinations of two models

Read more on these topics

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA ) Toyota Hilux

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