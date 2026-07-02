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Why new Toyota Hilux will only get 2.4-litre diesel engine in 2027

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

2 minute read

2 July 2026

11:55 am

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For now, bakkie's ninth-generation model is only offered in standard 2.8-litre and 48-volt mild-hybrid guise.

New Toyota Hilux 2.4 diesel in SA in 2027

The new Toyota Hilux in single cab SRX guise. Picture: Supplied

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The new Toyota Hilux line-up was officially introduced last month, but without the familiar 2.4-litre GD-6 engine.

The only mill on offer in South Africa’s most popular bakkie’s ninth-generation model at launch is the 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel.

While the 2.0 and 2.7-litre petrol variants that was offered on eighth-generation workhorse models have been discontinued, the 2.4 oil-burner is still very much part of Toyota’s strategy. They will however only be introduced to the new model in the first quarter of 2027.

Global timing key

To bridge the gap, 2.4 eighth-generation models will continue to be available until the new models arrive.

“The main reason for the delay is global timing. It involves a fair share of resources to get the engine up to the next Euro compliance level,” says Riaan Esterhuysen, Senior Manager: PR & Corporate Communication at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM).

While the new Toyota Hilux 2.4 models will be offered in a choice of 4×2 or 4×4, it will only be mated to six-speed manual transmission. The six-speed auto box is reserved for 2.8-litre models.

Global strategy for Toyota Hilux

“Again, it is a global decision. The 2.4-litre auto configuration was removed to created more differentiation between the mid-grade 2.4 and high-grade 2.8 models,” adds Esterhuysen.

TSAM has not confirmed if the new Hilux be offered in GR-Sport guise again. Currently, the new Toyota Hilux is available in the standard 2.8 turbo that makes 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque, and in a 48-volt mild-hybrid configuration. The latter bolsters the 2.8 with an 8.5kW/65Nm electric motor generator, lithium-ion battery and DC/DC converter.

For the moment, the 2.8 auto is offered across four models in Xtra and double cab body styles. Pricing for the single cabs will be announced in the next quarter.

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