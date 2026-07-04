Mahindra Pik-Up overtakes GWM P-Series in June bakkie race

Big fight for market share behind top dogs Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

Displaced as the fourth best-selling local bakkie in April and May by the GWM P-Series, the Mahindra Pik-Up fought back in June.

While there is still daylight between the Pik-Up and Mzansi’s three best-selling bakkies, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, it is a big win Mahindra. With a host of new products from China either already on offer or coming soon, market share will get increasingly tougher in the cutthroat bakkie game.

With the new Toyota Hilux officially introduced last month, the bakkie had another stellar month with sales of 3 464. The Ford Ranger held onto second place with a total of 2 150, with Isuzu D-Max in third on 1 724.

Mahindra Pik-Up fourth again

A total of 701 Mahindra Pik-Ups were sold, which is 136 more than the 565 GWM P-Series models that found new homes. In April and May, the Pik-Up sold 563 and 632 units respectively, with the P Series recording sales of 588 and 689.

Next up is the Volkswagen Amarok, which took sixth place from the Toyota Land Cruiser PU. The VW Amarok recorded sales of 497 in June followed by the Cruiser bakkie on 462.

The rest of the top 10 was a close affair, with the Nissan Navara holding onto eighth place with sales of 294. With 267 units sold, the Peugeot Landtrek managed to take ninth place from the JAC T-Series on 250.

Just missing out on the top 10 with sales of 241 was the Foton Tunland.

BYD Shark on the prowl

South Africa’s fastest production bakkie, the plug-in hybrid BYD Shark, had another solid month. Following monthly totals of 94, 108 and 136 March until May, BYD unleashed another 126 Sharks in June. To put that into perspective, it is almost three times as much as the almost “forgotten” Mitsubishi Triton that only manage to sell 44 bakkies last month.