Mzansi’s Kia Carnival cooler than Uncle Sam’s mundane minivans

Technically it is a multipurpose vehicle, but one with heaps of swagger and elegant comfort.

When you hear the word multipurpose vehicle or MPV, the cars that spring to mind are concoctions with body-coloured rear windows configured to carry a mix of passengers and cargo. Although the Kia Carnival is technically classified as one, it is just too damn suave to be associated with the usual riff-raff of the MPV circle.

Much more fitting is the American description of mini-van. The Kia Carnival offers many van-specific vestiges like proper legroom and headroom for all three rows of seats, sliding rear doors and versatile space. Yet it looks, feels and behaves like a posh SUV. In other words, it is the perfect solution for those stuck between a large SUV and a van. And surprisingly, the only of its kind in South Africa.

The Kia Carnival, previously known as the Grand Sedona, was introduced under its new nomenclature locally three years ago. A few months ago, it received its first update in the form of styling and tech enhancements and a streamlined model line-up.

After starting life with four models, the range is now down to only two. The entry-level EX and the flagship SXL. After a few adventures in the pre-facelift model, The Citizen Motoring recently sampled the new EX model, which is at R1 049 995 R250 000 more affordable than the SXL.

Straight off the bat, the updated Kia Carnival sports square new touches up front, making it look much more modern. It features new LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running diodes alongside a Tiger Nose grille. Below the grille, the fog lamps are integrated into the lower air intake.

Sliding side doors are a very handy feature. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

At the rear there is a new bumper and new light cluster that are connected by a horizontal light bar. The grab handle has been dropped from the tailgate, with the button moved next to the reverse camera.

The side profile reveals 18-inch alloy wheels, two-tone side mirrors and brushed aluminium roof rails.

The Kia Carnival EX’s cabin has also received some serious upgrades. Gone are the analog dials in the instrument cluster, replaced by a 12.3-inch screen alongside the 12.3-inch infotainment cluster like the Sedona.

Lots of action inside

The row of digital buttons that double acts as climate control panel and infotainment controls that made its debut in the Sportage has also been introduced to the Carnival. A redesigned centre console sees the rotary gear selector make way for a traditional gear lever.

The rest of the interior is largely unchanged, with the combination of two-tone leather, soft-touch finishes and imitation alloy inserts creating an elegantly styled cabin.

Space for days. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The biggest party trick is found in the rear, where the theme is acres of space. With both rows of three-seaters upright, the boot offers a ginormous 1 139 litres of space. This is not a typo, but rather the result of the generous cubic space from the deep cavity at the bottom to the roof. Once you fold down the third row, only a van can match the Kia Carnival in terms of cargo space. We were slightly miffed that the boot doesn’t feature an electric tailgate, features reserved for the SXL.

Standard safety features on the EX include seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, hill-start assist and also electronic stability control. The more advanced driver assist systems are offered in the SXL.

Excellent powertrain

The carried-over 2.2-litre turbodiesel mated to buttery smooth eight-speed torque converter transmission is just getting better with age. No wonder it is also the sole choice of powertrain for the Carnival and Sorento and sister brand’s Hyundai’s Staria, Palisade and Santa Fe.

The blown four-pot oil-burner sends 148kW of power and 440Nm of torque to the front wheels. It offers a choice of Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart driving modes.

It doesn’t matter whether you are undertaking a 1 000km road trip to the Lowveld like we did a few years ago in the pre-facelift version or racking up 407km in city traffic over the course of a week like we recently did in the updated model, piloting the Kia Carnival is a pleasure. The car handles and manoeuvres exceptionally well for a vehicle measuring 5 155mm in length and weighing 2 157kg, while delivering road-holding dynamics that a van can only dream of.

The cockpit is a plush affair. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

We though the fuel consumption of 9.3 litres per 100km with no open road stints was very good. For the record, we averaged 7.8L/100km on our road trip in 2023.

Kia Carnival too cool for stereotypes

In American culture, minivans are usually seen as mundane as can be. Driven by suburban middle-aged men with 2.4 kids whose only pleasure is watching the game over a few beers. Because the Kia Carnival is so niche over here, it is way cooler than miserable Buddy taking his teenage daughter to soccer practice in Oklahoma in a run-of-the-mill Chrysler Pacifica.

It can take eight comfortable occupants and also their luggage on vacation, something only vans can do. Yet it drives and offers plushness similar to that of top-end SUVs. Yet those offers less space and no sliding side doors. Whichever you slice and dice it, in Mzansi, the Kia Carnival is one of a kind.