Still-cannot-have all-new Kia Telluride officially revealed

The twin of the Hyundai Palisade has always been restricted to left-hand drive markets in spite of interest from, largely, Australia to have it with right-hand drive.

Ahead of its reported public showing at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, Kia has removed the wraps from the second generation Telluride as its version of sister brand Hyundai’s Palisade.

Look familiar?

Replacing the Cadillac Escalade-inspired original that debuted in Detroit six years ago, the Telluride now takes after the full-size Range Rover when viewed from the rear and the all-electric EV9 at the front.

ALSO READ: Curves dropped for blocky as Hyundai debuts all-new Palisade

Considerably different aesthetically from the Palisade that went on-sale in the States in April, the Telluride measures 58 mm longer and 25 mm taller than its predecessor, while also gaining 76 mm on the wheelbase front.

Styled in accordance with Kia’s Opposite United design language, the Telluride sports a noticeable increase in rear overhang compared to the original, with Kia stating that the final look pays tribute to the town of Telluride, Colorado it is named after.

New interior

Inside, the dual 12.3-inch displays, introduced at the original’s one-and-only mid-life update three years ago, have been carried over, but significantly modernised.

Besides the dashboard, the centre console adopts a minimalist design as most of the previous physical switchgear moves the infotainment system, while the gear lever relocates to the steering column.

Interior has been modernised and now features a minimalist appearance. Image: Kia

New material and veneer options, a pair of tables integrated into the backrests of the front seats and expanded ambient lighting rounds the interior off.

As before, seating is provided for seven or eight.

V6 and hybrid expected

Also set to be announced at the LA showpiece, the Telluride is expected to take leave of the normally aspirated 3.8-litre V6 engine for the same units powering the Palisade.

These being a free-breathing 3.5-litre V6 outputting 215kW/352Nm, and a self-charging hybrid combining a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol with an electric motor and battery pack for a total of 245kW/460Nm.

Rear facia draws heavily from the full-size Range Rover. Image: Kia

Transmissions are set to consist of an eight-speed automatic for the V6 and a model-specific six-speed automatic for the hybrid.

As with the Palisade, the Telluride will be offered as either a front-wheel drive or with optional all-wheel drive on certain derivatives.

Interest but no RHD for now

Only going on-sale in 2026, the new Telluride is again unlikely to be offered in South Africa as a result of being produced solely with left-hand drive despite well-publicised interest for a right-hooking model from Australia.

“The retooling for right-hand-drive won’t be that substantial and it would be a great test for us of local consumers’ appetite for the brand at that price point. While we would be keen to take a punt at it, maybe with next generation but for now, no,” former Kia South Africa CEO, Gary Scott, told The Citizen in 2020.

Despite reports of the Palisade possibly heading the right-hand drive route once again – this time without the turbodiesel engine option – an announcement regarding the Telluride hasn’t yet been made.

