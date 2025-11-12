Chery comes clean on new more powerful ‘two-faced’ Tiggo 8

First completely new generation Tiggo 8 in eight years seats five and retains the same engines as before, but with significantly more grunt.

With the wraps having come off two months ago, Chery has released more details of the all-new generation Tiggo 8 now available in China.

Tiger and Leopard

Replacing the previous model known that had been on-sale in its home market since 2017, the Tiggo 8 again provides seating for five and not seven as this model, known in South Africa as the Tiggo 8 Pro, carried the Tiggo 8 Plus moniker in the People’s Republic.

The so-called Leopard face Tiggo 8 effectively rates as the Lepas L8 bound for export markets, including South Africa. Image: Chery China

Still based on the T1X platform, albeit updated, the Tiggo 8 measures 4 749 mm long, 1 880 mm wide and 1 710 mm tall, with its wheelbase measuring 2 825 mm.

For the first time though, the Tiggo 8 will have a choice of frontal appearances, with the dimensions in question being those of the Tiger model.

The second option, called Leopard, retains the same width and wheelbase, but measures 24 mm shorter at 4 725 mm and five millimetres lower at 1 705 mm.

More crucially, the Leopard version officially provides the first details of the Lepas L8, which will arrive in South Africa next year.

Inside

The difference in exterior carries over to the interior where the Leopard gets a 15.6-inch Mercedes-Benz MBUX-style display jutting from the centre console, while the Tiger receives a more conventional horizontal setup measuring 13.2-inches.

New interior sees pride of place going to a 13.2-inch infotainment display. Image: Chery China

While a 10.25-inch instrument cluster is standard on both, the difference in infotainment displays has resulted in redesigned dashboards and centre consoles.

Depending on the trim grade, both the Tiggo 8 Tiger and Leopard can be equipped with quad-zone climate control, a new AI voice assistant, ambient lighting, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, a wireless smartphone charger and an eight-speaker sound system.

Compared to the Tiger, the Leopard has a Mercedes-Benz-style 15.6-inch display jutting out from the centre console. Image: Chery China

Remote parking, Level 2 autonomous driving and automatic parking with a memory function complete the features list, along with rear seats able to recline 170-degrees.

Added poke

Up front, Chery has retained the 1.6 T-GDI and 2.0 T-GDI engines from the previous Tiggo 8, but with revised outputs, the former now making 160kW/320Nm instead of 145kW/290Nm, and the latter 210kW/430Nm from 187kW/390Nm.

Rear facia of the Tiggo 8 Tiger. Image: paultan.org

The former transmission option is again a seven-speed dual-clutch, while the latter now comes in the form of an eight-speed torque converter automatic.

Reserved for the Leopard is the option of all-wheel drive, complete with uprated adaptive magnetic dampers and AI torque distribution system.

No and yes

Priced from 99 900 to 129 900 yuan, which amounts to between R240 621 and R312 879 when directly converted and without taxes, Chery South Africa hasn’t yet approved the new Tiggo 8 as its five-seat layout could possibly clash with that of the facelift Tiggo 7 on price.

Leopard version of the Tiggo 8 will be known as the Lepas L8 in export markets. Image: Lepas

More than likely, its arrival hinges on the availability of a seven-seat version, which, at present, hasn’t been mulled or even seen undergoing testing.

By comparison, and as previously mentioned, expect the Leopard version to go on-sale next year as the Lepas L8.

Additional information from carnewschina.com and autohome.com.cn.

