New Soul-type released as Kia finally unboxes mini-EV5 Syros

Although styled to resemble the EV5 with elements of the Soul also present, the Syros lacks any form of electrification for now.

Syros indirectly replaces the Soul and comes with similar design cues. Image: Kia India via thenewsmarket.com.

Announced towards the end of last year as making its world premiere at the end of 2024, Kia has done exactly that by officially revealing the Syros as the indirect replacement for the Soul in India.

Initially supposed to wear the Clavis name, the change in name comes as a result of the Syros conforming to Kia’s naming strategy where SUV nomenclatures start with an “S” – Sonet, Seltos and Sorento – and MPV’s with a “C” – Carens and Carnival.

Known during development as the AY, the Syros conforms to India’s sub-four metre regulations by measuring 3 995 mm long, 1 800 mm wide and 1 665 mm.

Taller and wider than the Sonet in addition to its wheelbase being 50 mm longer at 2 550 mm, the five-seat Syros sports the same silhouette as the Soul, but incorporates the EV-range specific Opposites United styling language from the EV5 despite lacking any from of battery propulsion for now.

It’s side profile borrowing heavily with similarly-sized MPVs sold in Japan, the Syros omits, however, sliding side rear doors and unlike the Soul, has been outfitted with a D-pillar as a means of justifying it further as an SUV rather than an MPV.

Offering 456-litres of boot space with the rear seats up, the Syros’ exterior is rounded off by alloy wheels up to 17-inches depending on the trim level, and a choice of eight single-tone colours; Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Frost Blue, Intense Red, Imperial Blue and Pewter Olive.

Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos as per its dimensions, the Syros’ interior represents a further nod not only to the EV5, but also the Tasman bakkie.

Besides the steering wheel resplendent with physical buttons and toggle switches, the similarities include the minimalist centre console, albeit with a gear lever, a dual display consisting of a 12.3-inch infotainment system and 12-inch digital instrument cluster, physical buttons below the former and a digital climate control panel.

In India, where a total of four trim levels will be offered; HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+, the Syros’ range suite of specification includes a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a wireless smartphone, dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric, heated and ventilated front seats, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated rear seats, keyless entry, push-button start and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Taking care of safety, again depending on the trim grade, is a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Front Collision Warning, Front Collison Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lead Vehicle Departure Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Auto High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control and six airbags.

Up front, the Syros offers a choice of two combustion engines, both without any form of electrification; the 1.0 T-GDI shared with the Sonet producing 88kW/172Nm, and the 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel also available in Seltos with outputs of 85kW/260Nm.

The standard transmission on both is a six-speed manual with the option for the T-GDI being a seven-speed dual-clutch and a six-speed automatic for the diesel.

On-sale from February next year with pricing to be announced then, the Syros, for the moment, remains an unknown entity for South Africa.

Additional information from autocarindia.com.

