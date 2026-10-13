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Ticket sales open for inaugural Kyalami 24 Hours

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

13 October 2026

10:00 am

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First-ever 24 hour endurance race in South Africa will run from 9 to 10 January at Kyalami

Kyalami 24 Hours tickets now available

The first-ever 24 Hours of Kyalami will take place on 9 and 10 January. Picture: howler.co.za

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The organisers of the relocated Michelin 24 Hours of Dubai have confirmed ticket prices for the yearly showpiece taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in January.

First for South Africa

Now available on Howler, tickets for the first-ever 24-hour endurance race in South Africa will see the return of international competition to Kyalami for the first time since it hosted the Kyalami 9 Hours, then part of the Intercontinental GT Championship, in 2023.

Moved to Kyalami as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Dutch-based promoter, Creventic, said: “Kyalami is an exceptional motorsport destination, and we are delighted by the warm reception we have received from the entire team.

“The circuit, facilities and professionalism of the organisation make it a natural fit for the Michelin 24H Series, and we are excited to bring our competitors and fans to South Africa for this landmark event.”

Packages

In its latest statement, the organiser said the weekend programme, which starts on 8 January, will be split into several viewing opportunities.

The Fan Village will provide general access around the track from qualifying on Friday to the race, with the alternative being the Fan Village Grandstand tickets that provide access to the village and grandstands.

Additionally available is the Grid Walk before the race, autograph session and a pit walk on Friday.

“Camping options will also be introduced, allowing fans to stay close to the action throughout the weekend,” Creventic said.

“Further experiences, including Club and Sunset packages and a dedicated Car-Bar area, will be announced soon.

“For spectators looking for a premium race weekend, hospitality packages will go on sale on Friday 16 October, offering an exclusive way to enjoy the event with friends, colleagues or guests.”

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Schedule

Starting on Friday, the programme is as follows:

  • 10:30 – 12:30: Free practice
  • 14:00 – 16:30: Qualifying
  • 17:15 – 18:00: Pit walk and signature session
  • 19:30 – 21:00: Night practice

Saturday

  • 10:45 – 11:30: Driver’s Parade
  • 12:00: Grid Walk
  • 13:00: Race start

Sunday

  • 13:00: Race finish
  • 13:00 – 14:00: Podium Ceremony in Fan Village

Prices

Ticket prices, per person, are as follows:

  • Fan Village (Friday): R250;
  • Fan Village (Saturday and Sunday): R400;
  • Fan Village (Sunday): R425;
  • Fan Village (Weekend): R630;
  • Fan Village + Grandstand (Friday): R375;
  • Fan Village + Grandstand (Saturday and Sunday): R750;
  • Fan Village + Grandstand (Weekend): R1 000;
  • Pit Walk (Friday): R400;
  • Grid Walk (Saturday): R800

Ticket sales can be obtained by visiting howler.co.za.

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