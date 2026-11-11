Botterill and TGRSA chase complete lockout at Bushveld 400

Having won all four rounds contested so far, the TGRSA team arrives in Thabazimbi on 13 and 14 November aiming to complete a clean sweep of the 2026 SARRC calendar.

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) heads to Limpopo this weekend for the Northam Zondereinde Bushveld 400.

This is the fifth and final round of the 2026 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC), and a perfect season is within reach.

Botterill can’t be beaten

The overall drivers’ title has already been decided in TGRSA’s favour. Guy Botterill’s third consecutive victory at last month’s VAPS HCV Vryheid 400 took him to 120 points and a 30-point lead in the overall standings.

With a maximum of 30 points available in the final round. Botterill holds more race wins than any of his rivals. His lead cannot be overturned. It is Botterill’s first SARRC title.

Winning every round so far and securing the drivers’ title with a race to spare is a tremendous reward for the whole team. Picture: Supplied

Navigator title up for grabs

The navigators’ championship, however, is still to be settled. Henry Köhne, who joined Botterill from the second round of the season, leads the overall navigators’ standings on 105 points.

This puts him 15 points clear of his nearest rival. And the pair will be focused on bringing that title home as well.

Saood Variawa to challenge

Reigning champion Saood Variawa and navigator Charan Moore will also be chasing a strong finish.

The pair opened the season with victory at the INGCO Parys 400 and returned to the podium with second place at Vryheid.

This means they head into the final round third in both the drivers’ and navigators’ standings on 77 points. TGRSA will field two Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVOs in Thabazimbi, with Sa’aad Variawa sitting out the final round.

This is the fifth and final round of the 2026 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC). A perfect season is within reach. Picture: Supplied

Job not finished

“Winning every round so far and securing the drivers’ title for Guy with a race to spare is a tremendous reward for the whole team. And a real testament to the durability and reliability of the Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO,” said TGRSA Team Principal Shameer Variawa.

“But the job is not finished. Henry still has a navigators’ title to secure. Saood and Charan want to end the season on the top step. And we would love to complete a perfect season in Thabazimbi.”

Racing starts

The Northam Zondereinde Bushveld 400 gets underway on Friday, 13 November, with a 22-kilometre Qualifying Race at 09:30 to set the starting order for the 108-kilometre Stage One at 13:00.

The same route will be used for Stage Two on Saturday morning at 08:30, before crews tackle the third and final stage.

Race Headquarters, the Designated Service Point and the podium ceremonies will be based at Koedoeskop Laerskool. Approximately 44 kilometres south of Thabazimbi, just off the R511.