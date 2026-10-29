[WATCH] One woman, one mission: Keeping racers off the streets for a decade

Discover Wicked Wednesdays, an event dedicated to keeping motorsport fun, legal, and safe for enthusiasts in Brakpan, Gauteng.

For ten years, Narina Naidoo has helped create a safe space for motorsport enthusiasts to race, spin and enjoy their passion without taking it onto public roads.

Through the Global Female Movement and the Rock Raceway, Naidoo has helped establish Wicked Wednesdays as a weekly gathering for racers, spinners and motorsport fans in Brakpan, Gauteng.

The event recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of bringing the motorsport community together in a controlled environment.

“It’s really been a dream come true,” Naidoo said, thanking everyone who had supported the initiative over the past decade.

She said the event had always aimed to keep motorsport activities legal, safe and affordable for enthusiasts.

“Thank you for helping us keep motorsports safe. Thank you for keeping spinning off the streets. Thank you for keeping the racing legal,” she said.

A safe space for motorsport enthusiasts

Wicked Wednesdays offers participants an opportunity to enjoy drag racing and spinning at the Rock Raceway rather than on public roads.

The weekly gathering also features motorcycles, attracting a diverse crowd of motorsport enthusiasts.

McKeenan “Troubles” Du Plessis, a spinner who has attended since the event’s first day, said the community had enjoyed ten years of excitement.

“It’s safe, family friendly. We always enjoy ourselves. Every Wednesday we come here to have fun,” he said.

Safety measures play an important role in keeping the event running smoothly.

Wayne Du Plessis, the track scrutineer, explained that participating vehicles undergo general safety inspections before racing.

The inspections help ensure cars meet the necessary safety requirements before entering the track.

Photographer Wesley Fitzpatrick also highlighted the importance of marshals, gate staff and crowd-control personnel in maintaining order.

He congratulated Naidoo and the Global Female Movement on reaching the milestone, praising their contribution to the motorsport community.

Building towards another decade

The anniversary celebrated not only the event’s longevity but also the people who have supported its growth.

Event MC Andre Campbell encouraged motorsport enthusiasts to visit the venue, describing it as a place where people could enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Racers also praised the atmosphere and community spirit that have kept them returning.

Bongani “Bongz” Ntila, a Boss TTRS racer, said he attended whenever he could and enjoyed the experience.

For Naidoo, the anniversary represents a shared achievement built on the support of participants and spectators.

Wicked Wednesdays continues every Wednesday at the Rock Raceway in Brakpan, giving enthusiasts a dedicated venue to enjoy motorsport.

With ten years behind them, Naidoo and the team are looking ahead to the next chapter.

“Here’s to the next ten years,” she said.