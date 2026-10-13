Rwanda wins race for F1 as Africa returns to Grand Prix calendar after 37 years [VIDEO]

While an F1 Grand Prix in Africa will be welcomed, some fans will be devastated that it won't be hosted in South Africa.

Formula One (F1) will return to Africa for the first time in nearly four decades after announcing a landmark 10-year agreement to stage the African Grand Prix in Rwanda, ending the continent’s long wait to rejoin the world championship calendar.

While an F1 Grand Prix in Africa will be welcomed, some South African fans will be devastated that the high-octane sport won’t be hosted in South Africa, particularly at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

South Africa?

Reacting to last week’s development that Rwanda may edge South Africa to the finish line, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie took to X to congratulate Rwanda on securing the race.

“Formula One. We are happy for Rwanda’s 2030 F1. They have worked on it longer than SA and deserve it. Remember, though, that one country, Italy, has had two F1s a year, and some react like a continent of 55 countries can only get one. SA will get F1, even before 2030,” McKenzie wrote.

F1 on Tuesday confirmed that the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will debut in the early 2030s once a new FIA Grade 1 circuit in Bugesera, about 40km south of Kigali, is completed.

Agreement

The agreement marks F1’s first race on African soil since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami and will see the championship compete on every inhabited continent.

Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali described the deal as a defining moment for the sport.

“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.”

Returning to Africa

Domenicali said F1 had spent years working towards a return to Africa, insisting it was determined to do so with the right long-term partner and vision.

“Africa has always been part of Formula 1’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact.”

New circuit

The new circuit will form part of a broader infrastructure, tourism and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

Situated near the country’s new international airport, the track is expected to harness the area’s natural elevation changes to create a unique racing challenge while offering fans prime viewing opportunities.

Beyond hosting Formula One, the venue is expected to serve as a year-round destination for motorsport, conferences, entertainment events and international gatherings, with organisers hoping it will stimulate investment and long-term economic growth.

Rwanda reacts

Rwandan President Paul Kagame hailed the announcement as a milestone not only for his country but for the continent as a whole.

“Today belongs to Africa. For more than three decades, the world’s premier motorsport championship has raced without this continent, and that changes with this agreement.”

Kagame said the project would create opportunities for young Africans and help inspire a new generation of engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs and racing drivers.

“Our aim was never a single race weekend, but a lasting benefit for our people.”

“This not just about building venues, it’s about creating a sustainable economic model where different revenue streams are generated and anchored into local communities.”~H.E. President #PaulKagame on the Rwanda, FIA partnership. #Formula1 https://t.co/iMjvOs1C0s October 13, 2026

The announcement comes as Formula One continues to expand its global footprint, with the sport estimating that more than 100 million fans already follow F1 across Africa, while almost 60% of supporters in key sub-Saharan African markets are younger than 35.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the development as a “historic moment” for motorsport.

“The return of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship to Africa is a historic moment for our sport and an important step in the continued global growth of motorsport.”

He said the partnership would help develop talent, increase accessibility and create new opportunities for motorsport across Africa.

Kyalami

South Africa had been pushing to host a Grand Prix, with Cabinet approving the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s request to submit a bid to host a race at Kyalami in 2027.

Although circuit readiness has often been cited as a stumbling block, the FIA approved Kyalami’s Grade 1 upgrade plans, clearing a significant hurdle toward hosting a modern Formula One event.

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has long been viewed as the frontrunner should South Africa secure a place on the F1 calendar.