Hybrid V12 Lamborghini Aventador successor arriving in 2023

Originally tipped for unveiling this year, Lamborghini has confirmed that the replacement for the flagship Aventador will become a reality in March next year, powered by a hybridised V12 engine.

Mooted back in 2020 as being on the cards amidst ever tightening legislation in Europe in light of the Old Continent’s ban on internal combustion powered vehicles in 2035, the Raging Bull’s then Chief Technical Officer, Maurizio Reggiani, remarked at the time that electrification represents the sole solution for the retention of the V12 engine.

“If you have the possibility to use an electric front axle with torque vectoring left and right, you can do something truly exceptional in terms of helping the driver for traction and handling… It is like a collaboration between powertrain and chassis development, making a car that can stay exactly on a radius without any form of correction. This is like a dream for engineering,” US publication Car and Driver quoted him saying.

In announcing the third month of next year as the time of reveal for the still unnamed model, company CEO Stephan Winkelmann hinted that the newcomer will be “light-footed” in spite of sporting a series of batteries and electric motors in addition to the carryover normally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine.

“The main aim of this car is to use the battery as an accelerator of additional power. It gives you incredible power and also very good handling behaviour for a car of this weight which is incredible,” Winkelmann told Britain’s Auto Express.

Hinting further that the added weight won’t be noticeable, Winkelmann stated that pre-orders already stood at 3 000 unit in spite of buyers knowing little else about the newcomer.

Set to be joined by the Huracan’s replacement as the final new Lamborghini to use an internal combustion engine ahead of the brand’s EV focus by 2025, the Aventador’s successor will still feature classic model styling traits identifying it as a Lamborghini from the off.

Initially the biggest point of speculation, the electric hardware will come by way of a plug-in hybrid setup and not a mild-hybrid configuration used in the limited-run Sián.

“It’s an extremely cool feature if you drive with this emotional high-revving sound, [then arrive at] the village, switch off, then silence. And then, in ‘stealth mode’ you run out, and then after you exit again: BAAAH! Full power!” Saint’Agata’s new Chief Technical Officer, Rouven Mohr, remarked to Auto Express.

Currently approaching the final testing stages, the powertrain is expected to produces more than the 574kW/720Nm made by the run-out Aventador Ultimae and Ultimae Roadster, therefore offsetting the kerb mass tipped to be more than the former’s 1 550kg.

Despite the newcomer still being shrouded in mystery, expect more details, including the possible confirmation of its name, to emerge before next year’s reveal.

Additional information from motor1.com