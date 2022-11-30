Off-road Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato ready for the rough stuff

Charl Bosch

With its replacement reportedly on-track to debut in 2024, Lamborghini has started phasing-out the Huracán with the latest special edition being the most radical in the nameplate’s eight-year history.

Spied sporadically on various online platforms since the beginning of the year, the Huracán Sterrato debuts as an off-road ready supercar capable of being a true Lamborghini as well as a rally car according to the Raging Bull.

Rally and road meet

Similar in execution to fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche’s 911 Dakar, albeit without a motorsport-inspired tribute livery, the Huracán Sterrato boasts a raised suspension that has increased the ground clearance by 44mm, while also sporting a wider, by 30mm, track at the front and 34mm at the rear.

As well as plastic cladding wheel arches cladding to accommodate the bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in custom-made Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat all-terrain tyres, Lamborghini has added aluminium front and rear skidplates, roof rails, side protection door sills, a pair of LED light pods on the bonnet and an air intake on the roof to aid engine cooling in dusty conditions.

Besides the suspension and red exterior accents, the Huracán Sterrato’s unseen interior is said to feature unique graphics and readouts within the infotainment system, as well as a new Alcantara option for the upholstery called Alcantara Verde Sterrato.

For the rough

More thoroughly changed though is the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics mode selector still resplendent with the Strada and Sport settings, but lacking the Corsa mode that makes way for a new Rally setting designed from the off to provide traction where grip is at a premium.

Unsurprisingly, the Sterrato foregoes the rear-wheel-drive layout of the Huracán EVO by reverting back to all-wheel-drive while additionally gaining a mechanically locking rear differential.

Providing stopping power is a six-piston at the front and four-piston at the rear aluminium mono-block caliper setup that can be optionally upgraded to the 380mm and 356mm cross-drilled and ventilated carbon ceramic discs.

Already dramatic rear, arguably, looks even more menacing as a result of the wheel arch cladding and increased ground clearance.

All on gravel to all fours

Nestled at the back, the Huracán Sterrato retains the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10, but with the same 449kW/560Nm as the rear-wheel-drive EVO.

While still able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, the top speed has been limited to 260 km/h as a result of the various off-road hardware plus the unique tyres.

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission prevails as the sole method of delivering the amount of grunt to all four corners.

When?

Entering production in February next year with only 1 499 examples set to be build, no pricing details for the Huracán Sterrato with South African availability set to be equally restricted to a handful of models should approval be given.