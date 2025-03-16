VIDEO: Baby Bull Lamborghini Temerario charges into South Africa

The Raging Bull's newest and smallest model will go on-sale in 2026, however, orders can now be placed.

Temerario will go on-sale locally next year, though orders can now be placed. Pictures: Charl Bosch

Introduced just under a year ago as the replacement for the Huracan, Lamborghini South Africa officially showcased the all-new Temerario this week ahead of the commencing of sales in 2026.

Hybrid with a twist

The Raging Bull’s third mass-produced plug-in hybrid, after the Urus SE and the flagship Revuelto that succeeded the Aventador two years ago, the Temerario joins the latter in forming part of what Lamborghini calls its HPEV, or High Performance Electrified Vehicles.

ALSO READ: Lamborghini Temerario replaces Huracan as new ‘baby Lambo’

As such, focus remains on performance rather than outright electric range as evident by the Revuelto having a 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering two electric motors for a combined EV-only range of 10 km.

Unveiled as a pre-production left-hand-drive example at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit this week, thereby making it off-limits for the media to drive, the Temerario ushers-in a new powerplant in place of the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 that powered not only the Huracan, but later versions of the Gallardo.

Not related to parent company Volkswagen’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 used in the Urus SE, the new cross-plane unit of the same displacement and turbo count produces 588kW/730Nm without the inclusion of the electric hardware.

Engine cover showing the cylinder firing sequence of the new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

Capable of revving up to 10 000 rpm, and featuring an electric wastegate, carbon-coated valve fingers and titanium conrods, the V8 fires in a different cylinder sequence to that of the Huracan, namely 1-5-3-7-4-8-2-6.

Combined with three motors, as well as the same sized battery pack as the Revuelto, the Temerario’s total system output comes to 677 kW, which, as in the Huracan and Gallardo, goes to all four wheels via a brand-new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Rear incorporates styling traits from the flagship Revuelto.

Despite tipping the scales at 1 670 kg, making it heavier than any previous version of the Huracan, the Temerario will go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 343 km/h.

Unlike the Revuelto, Lamborghini has declined to provide the EV-only range, saying a full charge will take 30 minutes using the AC-only charging method of up to seven kilowatts.

Dynamics

For South Africa, as in Europe, the Temerario comes standard with 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear alloy wheels, as well as the carbon ceramic mono-block brakes utilising a 10-piston caliper design at the front and four-piston at the rear with respective disc sizes of 410 mm and 390 mm.

Wheels measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard.

Stiffer and with 50% fewer components than the Huracan, the Temerario comes with a 103% improvement in aerodynamics and improved cooling by a reported 30%.

As a further option, the Alleggerita package shaves an additional 25kg off of the final weight by adding carbon fibre wheels, a carbon fibre reinforced plastic front splitter, carbon side skirts, engine cover and spoiler, and a titanium exhaust system to the mix.

Fighter pilot cabin

Supposed to provide a feel similar to sitting in a fighter jet, the interior receives the same steering wheel as the Revuelto, as well as the slimline centre console with a cube-shaped button arrangement for the transmission and starter button hidden below a red toggle switch.

Interior has been designed around the concept of a fighter jet.

Part of what Sant’Agata calls its “human-machine interface”, the interior boasts three displays: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch infotainment system and a secondary 9.1-inch display on the passenger side.

Said to offer 34 mm more headroom and 46 mm more legroom than the Huracan, the interior also comes with improved luggage space for two bags behind the seats, plus a standard Sonus Faber sound system.

Dynamically, five driving modes are offered: Citta, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa Plus, the latter turning the Electronic Stability Programme completely off when selected.

Fighter jet-style toggle switch lifts to reveal the starter button.

In addition, Lamborghini has fitted three powerplant modes: the default Hybrid, Recharge, which uses the V8 to provide power and charge the battery, and Performance, which uses the combustion engine and the entire electric system.

Price

Now available for ordering, pricing, before options, kicks-off at R7 525 000 and comes with an added three-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

NOW READ: Most powerful ever: Lamborghini debuts 746 kW Revuelto