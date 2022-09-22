Celebratory edition Land Rover Defender confirmed for South Africa

Charl Bosch

After revealing the pricing of the Defender 130 last month, Land Rover has now announced availability from early next year of the 75th anniversary edition Defender 90 and 110.

Limited to just 10 cars for South Africa, the 75th Limited Edition, as evident by its name, pays homage to the original 1948 Series I Land Rover with a number of unique touches inside and out to the standard Defender HSE.

These include Ceres Silver bumpers, a tribute exterior colour called Grasmere Green, privacy glass, 75 Years badging on the tailgate and 20-inch alloy wheels also decked-out in Grasmere Green.

Both the Defender 90 and 110 will get the 75 Year Limited Edition touches.

Inside, all 75 Year Limited Editions comes standard with the Meridian sound system, a folding fabric roof or a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, heated electric front seats with memory function, Matrix LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, Heads-Up Display and a wireless smartphone charger.

Unique though are so-called Resist Ebony trimmed seats, a Robustic fibre finished centre console, brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat dashboard with laser etching and Grasmere Green finishes on the doors.

For South Africa, all ten Defender 75 Year Limited Edition models will have access to one engine, the 3.0-litre Ingenium turbodiesel V6 that produces 221kW/650Nm as per the D300 nomenclature.

Robustic centre console and Grasmere Green inserts both hallmarks of the special touches inside.

Outside of South Africa, the P400, whose 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six petrol punches out 294kW/550Nm, will also feature the 75 Year Limited Edition touches, again in limited numbers.

Now open to be configurated on Land Rover’s website, the Defender 75 Year Limited Edition carries a sticker price of R1 741 000 or the 90 and R1 780 000 for the long wheelbase 110.

As with the rest of the Defender range, the asking price includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan. Delivers are set to commence next year one all ten units are accounted for.