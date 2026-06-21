Can the big LDV Terron 9 bully the competition into submission?

The bakkie has the size, tech and power on paper to hold its own, but it's what happens on the road that counts most.

It was shown to South African motoring media last August but never seen by the media since, so this road test has been a long time coming. The big question is obviously if the LDV Terron 9 has what it takes to be a serious player in the local bakkie market.

It’s big…

It might not look it in pictures, but this LDV Terron 9 is big. Like in stand down little Ford Ranger Raptor big. It’s 5.5m long with a 3.3m wheelbase. You are not squeezing into little Sandton City parking bays over the weekend.

But what this extra size does bring is the feeling that you are driving an indestructible truck. A very refined truck I must add. It’s never going to be nimble with quick steering, but the ride quality is really good.

The load through system adds even more space options to an already impressive package. Picture: Mark Jones

Interior space and comfort

Jumping inside and I mean jump, reveals a massive state of the art interior. There is seating for five fully grown adults with space to spare. Leather seats, heated as well as ventilated with a massage function, JBL sound, a panoramic roof and dual zone climate control are just some of the luxuries on offer.

Like all current Chinese offerings the dash is consumed by large dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless charging pads and storage space aplenty. It is also the home of the advanced driver assistance systems.

Again, like most of the Chinese offerings these advanced driver safety systems can be switched off and then you can have a peaceful journey without the annoying pings and bongs. But the moment you switch the bakkie off they default to on again.

The interior offers space for five fully grown adults and plenty of luxury to boot. Picture: Mark Jones

It’s capable

The LDV Terron 9 offers a full 3 500kg braked towing capacity and a 1 100kg payload rating to back up its size. It also offers a ground clearance of 220mm to go with full-time four-wheel drive, locking diffs and low range for hardcore off-road work.

Then there are the drive modes, Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud, Snow, Sand, Tow, Rock, Wade and Crawl that allow drivers to tailor the experience to different conditions. An electronic intelligent torque-on-demand system enhances traction, control and all-terrain capability.

Large 12.3-inch digital screens dominate the dashboard. Picture: Mark Jones

Is it fast?

The LDV Terron 9 offers 164kW of power and 520Nm of torque from its 2.5 litre, four-cylinder, turbodiesel mill. This makes it one of the strongest four-cylinder turbodiesels on the market. Even better than the outgoing Ranger / Amarok 2.0 litre bi-turbo and only 1kW off the 165kW on offer by the Hilux GR-S.

The bakkie tries to pull hard but overcoming 2.4 tons of weight is never going to be easy. This shows in the sprint and roll-on acceleration times we got at Gerotek.

0-100 km/h in 12.4 seconds is a decent time that puts the LDV Terron 9 on par with the older 2.8 GD-6 Hilux Legend and Ford Ranger Wildtrak. But in 2026, the new acceptable benchmark in this class is something in the 10s.

In fact, most newcomers are now offering even more power through electrical assistance and they are already heading into the 8s and better. Never have everyday bakkies been faster.

Road Test Data

Model: LDV Terron 9 Flagship

Gearbox: 8 Speed Automatic Transmission

Engine: 2.5 litre Turbodiesel

Power: 164 kW @ 3 800 rpm

Torque: 520 Nm @ 1 500 – 2 500 rpm

Licensing Mass: 2 411 kg

Power to Weight: 68 kW / Ton

Power to Capacity: 66 kW / Litre

0-100 km/h: 12.40 Seconds

1/4 Mile (402.34 m): 18.63 Seconds @ 122.12 km/h

1/2 Mile (804.68 m): 29.35 Seconds @ 147.04 km/h

60-100 km/h: 7.14 Seconds (in Drive Sport)

80-120 km/h: 9.40 Seconds (in Drive Sport)

60-140 km/h: 20.74 Seconds (in Drive Sport)

Claimed Top Speed: 180 km/h

Fuel Consumption: 7.9 litres / 100 km Claimed (11.1 litres Test Average)

Fuel Tank Size: 73 litres

Fuel Range: 924km Claimed (658km on Test)

CO2 Emissions: 209 g/km

Vehicle Odometer: 3 267 Km

Test Temperature: 10 Degrees

Tyres Size: 275/55 R20

Tyres Make: Giti X-Ross HT71

Warranty: 5 Year / 200 000Km

Service Plan: 5 Year / 100 000Km

Priced From: R849 900

Test Date: 17 June 2026

For more information and latest pricing visit www.ldvsouthafrica.co.za

Fuel consumption

Being a turbodiesel only offering and without any hybrid or plug in hybrid assistance to aid in reducing the load on the engine I thought the 11.1 litres per 100km I achieved for the week I had the bakkie was acceptable.

11.1 litres per 100km is acceptable for a 2.4 ton double cab. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing and warranty

Every manufacturer wants a piece of halo leisure double cab market. LDV has pitched the full-house Terron 9 Flagship derivative here at the higher end of the segment at a retail price of R849 900. This price includes an impressive five-year / 200 000km warranty and a five-year / 100 000km service plan.

The LDV Terron 9 is a capable, well-specced, all-rounder, that is priced right for what it offers. But at this price point, you also just have too much choice from the traditional legacy brands, as well as established Chinese brands like GWM, to make it an automatic choice.

The only previous sales figures I could find were for last month when the company reported only 15 units sold. There is work to be done for LDV to improve its dealer footprint and build faith in that it is taking the South African market seriously.