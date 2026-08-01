All-new Audi Q3 Sportback justifies price through German quality

If you are going to spend over R1-million on a car, do it on something that smacks pedigree quality.



The all-new Audi Q3 is a key model for Ingolstadt. Not only has the compact SUV been the best-selling Q model since its introduction over two decades ago, but it will also become the new gateway to the Q family after the Q2 is discontinued later this year.

After spending a week in the flagship Audi Q3 Sportback 2.0 TDI S line Black S Tronic, we can – and will – wax lyrical about it as a standalone product. It looks great, drives well and features stylishly applied technology.

But these days no car conversation is complete without mention of the Chinese. Or more bluntly put, what the amount of money you are looking to splash, or often much less, can buy you in the price-cut stables of the People’s Republic.

Breaching seven digits

While the all-new Audi Q3 line-up starts at a touch over R800 000, the top dog we drove is just north of a bar. And that is without the optional extras, which amounted to an eye-watering R227k.

Its seven-digit sticker is out of reach for most buyers. And the reality for those who can afford it is that it is still “only” a compact SUV. That is the challenge all carmakers, face in the fight against Chinese brands.

Life is even tougher for the traditional premium brands. Like fellow premium German manufacturer Mercedes-Benz and BMW, Audi is never going to rival the Chinese in terms of pricing. The best thing they can do is to build cars buyers have come to expect from a badge carrying the gravitas of German craftsmanship. And here the Audi Q3 Sportback excels.

Our tester featured optional 20-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Audi Q3 shines inside

While our test car’s attractive exterior styling was complemented by absolutely smashing Maderia Brown Polar Matt paintwork, an optional extra at a whopping R47 400, the new interior is what sets the SUV apart. It combines an ultra-modern design with sleek elegance that creates a space-age feel that almost seems ahead of its time.

While the standard curved display made up of the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and the 12.8-inch MMI infotainment system is par for the course at this level, added to the futuristic impression more than anything is the removal of the stalks on the sides of the new steering wheel.

The new Audi Q3 features a single control module running the width of the steering wheel. On the right side of this piano black bar is a gear selector and on the left the indicator and wiper controls. Different to traditional stalks, the new layout is much more compact with the indicator switch having much less travel than before.

Creature comforts

Standard spec includes panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, heated sport front seats, imitation leather seats and electronic tailgate. The optional Infotainment and Technology Pro packages brought the likes of a surround-view camera system, head-up display and stunning 12-speaker Sonos sound system.

Legroom in the second row is more than enough for adult occupants, while taller passengers will appreciate the two indents in the sloping coupe-styled roofline offering a bit more head room.

Boot space is a very healthy 488 litres.

Standard safety spec on the Audi Q3 Sportback S line include seven airbags and front and rear parking sensors. Advanced systems include land departure warning, high-beam assist, adaptive cruise control and Park Assist.

The cabin is an elegant affair. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Smooth diesel power

Underneath our tester’s bonnet was the venerable 2.0-litre TDI turbodiesel engine, a stalwart of the VW Group. The oil-burner is mated to supersmooth seven-speed S tronic transmission, which sends 110kW of power and 360Nm of torque to the front wheels.

While the engine doesn’t exactly set the world on fire, it was another timely reminder what a properly tuned mill feels like compared the usual Chinese non-hybridised drivetrain issues like poor throttle calibration.

What the mill lacks in power, it makes up for in refinement perfected over a long time. It does suffer from slight low-down lag, but once on the move, the generous torque ensures very enjoyable pull.

The ride is so solid and sure-footed that you do start to wonder how good it will be with some additional horses underneath the bonnet. A high-powered oil-burner with all-wheel drive is heading to Mzansi in due course.

Our Audi Q3 Sportback TDI’s fuel consumption of 8.6 litres per 100km over 300km was slightly disappointing. We’ll admit that we didn’t try and save trees, but we also didn’t drive with a lead foot all week long. As the car was still brand new, we’ll give it the benefit of the doubt that the number will settle at a lot lower once it’s been properly run in.

Audi Q3 Sportback raises bar

It’s safe to say that 16 years after its birth, the Audi Q3 has grown into a mature and very refined compact SUV. It has raised the bar not only for the badge, but across the board for the traditional German premium brands.

While it was never Ingolstadt’s intention to take on the Chinese with the Audi Q3, they have done an excellent job in reminding buyers just why it will cost them more to saddle up a ride with a pedigree badge.