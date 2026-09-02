Leapmotor South Africa range expansion soon to include B03X

An official launch date, final specification and pricing will be announced, most likely, within the coming months.

Leapmotor has confirmed the arrival of a third model this year in what is expected to become its most affordable and first electric vehicle in South Africa.

What is it?

Anticipated to slot in below the newly launched range extending electric B10, the B03X looks set to usurp the also incoming B05 as the Stellantis-backed brand’s first EV on local soil.

This, according to Leapmotor South Africa’s website, which names as the B03X as “coming in 2026” compared to no similar tagline alluding to the B05 arriving before the end of the year.

Dimensions

Known as the A10, where sales officially started in March, the B03X, which Leapmotor refers to as a compact crossover, rides on the same Leap 3.5 platform as all of its siblings, but with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 270 mm;

: 4 270 mm; Wheelbase : 2 605 mm;

: 2 605 mm; Height : 1 635 mm;

: 1 635 mm; Width: 1 810 mm

B03X has been described as a compact crossover. Picture: Leapmotor

This makes it 245 mm shorter than the B10, 20 mm lower and 45 mm narrower, with its wheelbase contracting by 130 mm.

As a result of it being an EV and not the REEV as the B10 is in South Africa, the B03X has more boot space, with a total of 602-litres versus 420-litres. With the rear seats down, this increases to 1 549-litres compared to the B10’s 1 415-litres.

What makes it move?

Providing seating for five, power for the B03X comes from two battery pack options, both powering a single electric motor mounted on the front axle.

Based on the specification of the Chinese-market A10, the 403 variant uses a 39.8-kWh battery that develops 70kW/150Nm.

The claimed top speed is 160 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 12.2 seconds. The claimed range, based on China’s CLTC scale, and as per its name, is 403 km.

Taking prominence inside is the same interior layout as the B10, complete with a 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Leapmotor

Moving up, the 505 has a bigger 53-kWh battery, which develops 90kW/150Nm. Again, as per its name, the claimed CLTC range is 505 km, with 0-100 km/h taking 10.6 seconds. The limited top speed 160 km/h.

While no DC charging support is known, Leapmotor claims a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30-80% for the 403 and 16 minutes for the 505.

More later

Priced from 65 800 yuan to 86 800 yuan in China, which amounts to between R156 616 and R206 600 when directly converted and without taxes, an official date of the reveal of the B03X in South Africa is expected to be announced in due course.