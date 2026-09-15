Volvo XC40 and EX40 emerge from second surgeon’s office visit

Volvo Car South Africa is yet to approve the facelifted XC40 and EX40 for the local market.

Still in its first generation, therefore making it nine years old this year, Volvo has given the XC40 its second lifecycle update, and the first since the original revision three years ago.

New outside

Applicable to the XC40 and its electric sibling, the EX40, the subtle exterior revisions comprise restyled Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, a new front bumper and bonnet, updated wings and new alloy wheel designs between 18 and 20-inches.

Changes at the rear includes a new bumper and LED light graphics. Picture: Volvo

At the rear, Volvo has tweaked the LED light clusters and fitted a new tailgate, while also making changes to the bumper.

A new grille, meanwhile, features on the XC40 only, with both it and the EX40 again having the option of a black styling package.

Interior

Inside, both models follow the example of the XC60 and XC90 by receiving the new dashboard complete with the tablet-style 11.2-inch infotainment system incorporating the latest Google Android-based operating system.

While the steering wheel carries over, the centre console benefits from new decorative inserts and the cabin itself from improved material finishes and trim.

XC40 and EX40 join the XC60 and XC90 in receiving the new 11.2-inch infotainment display. Picture: Volvo

On the safety and driver assistance front, the Automatic Emergency Braking system has been revised, along with the surround-view camera system, which gains new radars and improved cameras on all sides.

Now standard is Door Opening Alert, with the semi-autonomous Pilot Assist being optional, along with a new Lane Change Assist system.

Up front

Mild-hybrid

In Europe, the XC40 range comprises two mild-hybrid powertrain options, all modelled around the stalwart 2.0-litre Drive-E turbocharged petrol engine.

No longer available with a plug-in hybrid option, the range starts off with the B3, which develops 120kW/265Nm, plus an additional 10kW/40Nm with the 48-volt electric hardware included.

Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the B3 will hit Volvo’s 180km/h limited top speed and get from 0-100km/h in 8.6 seconds.

Next up, the B4 has the same outputs from the electrical system, but with 145kW/300Nm delivered by the combustion engine.

As with the B3, drive is routed to the front wheels only through the same dual-clutch gearbox, with 0-100km/h taking 7.6 seconds. The same top speed as the B3 still applies.

EV

For the EX40, three models can be specified from; the long range P4, standard and long range P5 and the dual-motor P8.

In P4 guise, the EX40 uses an 82-kWh battery pack that outputs 150kW/420Nm. The claimed all-electric range is 800km, with 0-100km/h taking 7.9 seconds. The DC charging support is 205kW.

EX40 can be had with the optional black styling package. Picture: Volvo

Moving up to the P5 brings a 70-kWh battery that makes 238kW/420Nm, which allows for a range of 643km and 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds. The setup provides DC charging up to 180kW.

With the same 82-kWh battery pack as the P4, the P5 Long Range develops 252kW/420Nm, which translates to a range of 804km and 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds. DC charging is the same 205kW.

EX40’s rear facia changes are identical to that of the XC40. Picture: Volvo

With a second electric motor and the 82-kWh battery in place, the all-wheel drive P8 outputs 408kW/660Nm, enough for a range of 721km, 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and DC charging up to 205kW.

Finally, the P8 Performance receives more powerful electric motors for a total output of 442kW/670Nm.

The result is a range of 718km, 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds and the same 205kW DC charging support. As with the XC40, all variants of the EX40 are limited to 180km/h.

Approval awaited

Going on-sale before year-end in Europe, Volvo Car South Africa is yet to confirm the facelift XC40 and EX40 for the local market. At present, prices range from R750 000 to R1 298 000.