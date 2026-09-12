The Neue Klasse iX3 sets BMW up for a bright future

The BMW iX3 ushers in a whole new era of Sheer Driving Pleasure and sets new standards for efficiency and capability in the premium SUV space.

It’s not often that one attends a media launch of a new vehicle and the CEO of the company of stands up and says that it is the most important launch of a new vehicle in the history of his brand.

But this is exactly what Peter von Binsbergen, CEO of BMW South Africa, did when he introduced the all-new BMW iX3.

The brand is being reinvented

The Neue Klasse generation of vehicles is boldly being claimed as the reinvention of the brand. And this is a massive statement in a world where woke makes you go broke. Just ask Jaguar.

We will see 40 new models from BMW in the next two years. And if this is not an indication of a brand adapting to a new world, then I don’t know what is.

The BMW iX3

Let’s get to the vehicle itself. The BMW iX3 is an all-new generation, fully electric, SUV that brings class leading range, fast charging, driving dynamism, and digital tech to the market.

Built in Debrecen, Hungary, the first variant to roll off the production line was the iX3 50 xDrive. And this is the one we drove down in the Western Cape.

The new BMW iX3 also represents a milestone in the transformation process when it comes to electrification. Picture: Supplied

Battery tech and range

The vehicle has a high voltage 108.7kWh battery with cylindrical cells and 800V technology powering a pair of electric motors.

Power consumption is said to vary between 17.9 and 15.1kWh per 100km. And this sees range figures of 679 to 820km being claimed as per WLTP.

I can’t comment too much after our brief media drive. But because I had more urban traffic to contend with. A BEVs’ bread and butter. I can say I was close on the claimed number.

My driving partner got more of the faster open road. And this is not BEV friendly territory. His data came in a bit higher than mine.

How we made peace with it, was to say that you should hit Durban from JHB at the posted speed limits on one charge. But we doubt with all the climbing away from the coast you would get back home a single charge.

Rapid charge rates

Just as important as the range is. Getting the battery charged up is equally important. And the advances brought by sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology have a significant influence on the charging experience too

A maximum charging rate of 400kW enables one to charge their BMW iX3 for 10-minutes only and gain 372km of range.

The only downside here is that South Africa only three 400kW chargers for the entire country. The rest vary from 350kW all the way down to 7kW.

But in saying this, most owners will come home and charge on their vehicle on a wall box overnight.

At least you know your vehicle is future ready, and the extra 10-minutes spent at a slower public charger while more of these big chargers roll out, won’t be such an issue on the open road.

A defining element of the digital user experience in the new BMW iX3 is BMW Panoramic iDrive. Picture: Supplied

Performance on the road

The combined output of the BMW iX3 50 xDrive is 345 kW of power and 645 Nm of torque. The claims are a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 210km/h.

It felt every bit this quick when we drove it. And just like the latest Volvos, the pedal to power progression is just so smooth.

None of this jerky electric car stuff in and around town when touch the accelerator or when you want to join the highway.

The BMW iX3 50 xDrive is all-wheel drive as the badge suggests, but when cruising and you don’t require all the power, the vehicle defaults t rear wheel drive.

Punch it to get past some sleeping Cape Town drivers, and the front motor kicks in drives the front wheels too. Grip is seemingly endless.

Rear wheel drive derivative

There is an entry level iX3 40 coming early next year. And this rear wheel drive only model will offer up an 82.6kWh battery powering a single electric motor.

The rated output for this entry level derivative is 235kW and 500Nm. Which not bad and accounts for a 0-100km/h time of 5.9-seconds and a 200km/h top speed.

Interior and tech

I simply do not have the space to detail every new feature in the interior of the BMW iX3 50 xDrive. This we are leave for when we get to spend more time in the vehicle.

I was almost too afraid to start playing with all the buttons and settings on the fly in case I changed something to something I didn’t like, and then not be able to get it back to origina.

What I can say is that it is a digital feast inside the vehicle. And I absolutely loved the new BMW Panoramic view that puts all the info you need across the base of the windscreen. It is like Heads-Up Display 2.0.

And what a BMW be without iDrive and the iX3 comes with a new digital BMW Panoramic iDrive, which is based on the likewise newly developed BMW Operating System X. Figure that out and you can do anything inside the vehicle.

Neue Klasse will be incorporated into a total of 40 new models and model updates between now and 2027. Picture: Supplied

M Sport as standard

Since almost every higher end BMW is specified with an M Sport Package by the customer, BMW have made the package standard to the range.

If you want more, then you can dig into the options bin at your own cost and go for M Sport Pro Package to iX3.

And if that still does not satisfy your need for individualisation, BMW M Performance Parts have a catalogue of sporty goodies for you to look at.

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