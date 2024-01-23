New sketch image shows Volkswagen had thoughts of a Fortuner rival

The timing of the drawing has, however, elicited speculation that the depicted concept could become an eventual reality.

Off-road accessorised sketch drawing shows an Amarok SUV was being looked into, but ultimately decided against. Image: Albert-Johann Kirzinger LinkedIn.

Despite renouncing rumours of using its partnership with Ford to create an SUV version of the Ranger-based Amarok similar to the mechanically related Everest, the release of a new sketch image confirmed Volkswagen has having toyed with the idea before ultimately deciding against it.

No but yes

Back in 2022 shortly after the Amarok’s global debut, Wolfsburg’s Commercial Vehicles Board Member for Marketing, Lars Krause, said the T6.2 platform that underpins the Ranger, Everest and Bronco won’t spawn a second Volkswagen-badged product in the guise of a body-on-frame SUV ultimately aimed at the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Mahindra Scorpio-N and the Everest.

“It’s always an idea also to set up a robust SUV based on the pick-up, but we do think that the setup of the pick-up is currently best delivering value to our customers,” Krause was quoted by a number of Australian media outlets as saying after the Amarok’s reveal.

Eventual production Amarok looks a trifle different to the concept SUV, but only subtly. Image: Volkswagen

“That means we are also offering accessories like a hardtop [canopy] – this will be available also from the beginning. So we are delivering extra customer value, and this is why we are focusing on the pickup”.

In the latest development though, the posting of the mentioned sketch drawing by the commercial division Head of Design, Albert-Johann Kirzinger, indicates that consideration was indeed being given during the Amarok’s development phase.

Concept has different look to the Ford Everest, arguably more than the Amarok from the Ford Ranger. Image: Ford

First spotted by Australia’s drive.com.au, the image, posted by Kirzinger on his LinkedIn page, shows an off-road accessorised SUV with a thinner headlight and grille design than that of the eventual production Amarok, plus more prominent LED fog lamps.

While similar to the Amarok between the A and B-pillars, from the latter back, the design sports a kink at the base of the window jutting from the C-pillar, no door handles and a small third side window underscored by a flowing shoulder line and the same wheel arch as the production Amarok.

Ford developed T6.2 platform underpins the Ranger, Everest, Amarok, the North American-market Ranger and the Bronco. Image: Ford

Completely different in look than the Everest, Kirzinger has, however, refused to describe the concept as an SUV, saying in the accompanying caption, “exploring design ideas for the Amarok pickup truck! Our research phase back in the day took us on an off-road journey, and here´s a sneak peek with a rendering featuring a fully closed pickup bed. Ready for rugged adventures!”.

Joining the club…

In addition to Volkswagen, only Mazda and Nissan remain absent in the bakkie-based SUV segment, the former announcing in 2022 that it won’t be using its joint venture with Isuzu to create an SUV spun-off of the MU-X based on the D-Max.

Meanwhile, Nissan has revealed that production of the briefly-sold Terra will come to an end before 2027 as a result of poorer than expected sales in key Asian markets, as well as China where it carries the Paladin moniker.

… or not?

The timing of the sketch’s release has, however, also attracted the opposite reaction to Kirzinger’s caption of it being nothing more than an idea unlikely to become a reality.

When asked though about whether the images previews an Amarok SUV as happening for real, the executive reportedly only said, “sorry, but no further hint”.

