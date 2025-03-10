Butch or bling? Lexus LX gets bush alongside boulevard SUVs

Upscale cousin of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 puts on a work suit ready for the tough stuff.

The days of Lexus exclusively rolling out its SUVs as so-called boulevard offerings are over.

The Japanese luxury brand has incorporated a two-pronged approach into its global strategy by adding rugged-styled products to its traditional sophisticated SUVs. This bodes well for Lexus’ South African outlook considering the local market’s affiliation with rugged overlanders.

Lexus LX Overtrail

The first Lexus to incorporate the new strategy is the updated LX, which is offered in Overtrail trim for the first time alongside F Sport and VIP derivatives. The Overtrail moniker will also feature on the GX, which makes its local debut next month.

The introduction of the new grade derivate is one of two major changes in the revised line-up of the Lexus LX, the upscale cousin of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The other being the addition of a hybrid powertrain for the first time. The LX600 petrol derivatives have made way for self-charging LX700h hybrid models, which are offered alongside the LX500h oil-burner derivatives.

The hybrid incorporates the 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol engine from the LX600, which produces 306kW and 650Nm, and a Nickel Metal hydride battery and electric motor. The total system output is 341kW of power, with the torque going to all fours wheels via 10-speed automatic transmission said to be close to 900Nm.

Lexus LX Overtrail models ride on black 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Lexus

Apart from the power bump, other improvements from the petrol-only to hybrid powertrain sees the carbon emissions drop from 272 to 227g/km. And fuel consumption improve from 11.3L/100km to 10L/100km.

Carried over from before are the 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 models. The oil-burner sends 227kW/700Nm to all four corners via 10-speed auto box.

In addition to the standard off-road hardware in the form of a low-range transfer case, ride height adjustment via Active Height Control and Active Traction Control and rear diff lock, Lexus LX Overtrail models are also equipped with a front diff lock.

Revised line-up

The revised five-model line-up sees base models make way for the F Sport in LX500d and LX700h trims. Noth of these are five-seaters. The Overtrail is a five-seater in the LX500d and a seven-seater in LX700h trim. The top-of-the-range LX700h VIP is a four-seater.

Overtails derivatives comes standard with black roof rails outer mirrors, door handles, wheel arch mouldings, grille and front lamps covers. It also features black 18-inch alloys wheels clad in chunky 265/70 R18 rubberware.

White Quartz, White Nova, Sonic Titanium Manganese Luster, Terrane Khaki and Graphite Black are the standard colours to choose from. Desert Moonlight paintwork is reserved for Overtrail models.

Enough screen to entertain Generation Alpha. Picture: Lexus

Leather comes in a choice between Black or Sun Flare (F Sport), Khaki (Overtrail) or Sun Flair (VIP).

ALSO READ: Prado-based Lexus GX in South Africa soon, along with LX hybrid

Creature comforts

A specification upgrade sees the addition of a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger and massaging front seats across the range. Overtrail will sport rear seat entertainment similar to VIP models. Massaging rear seats, rear wireless charger and Ottoman seats are only available on VIP models.

Standard across the range is Lexus Safety Sense 3.0.

LX has the edge

Lexus believes the revisions to the LX line-up will give it more impetus in its segment, which also includes the Range Rover, BMW X7 and Audi Q7. The brand also says that Overtrail models is not likely to be in competition with its traditional boulevard offerings. F Sport and VIP derivatives are aimed at older buyers and Overtrail models cater for younger and more adventurous buyers.

The Overtrail enters the battle with the immediate edge as its main rivals does not offer standard off-road cladding.

Lexus LX pricing

X 500d F Sport – R2 557 500

LX 500d Overtrail – R2 577 400

LX 700h F Sport – R2 666 500

LX 700h Overtrail – R2 703 600

LX 700h VIP – R3 092 100

*Pricing includes seven-year/100 000km maintenance plan and eight-year/195 000km battery warranty on hybrid models.