PODCAST: Why all-new BMW X3 is just what the doctor ordered

BMW has done this SUV justice with versatile powertrains, modern styling and great tech.

The all-new BMW X3 that was rolled out last month is a big deal for the German carmaker.

The SUV is BMW’s best-selling car globally and very important for the local market as its built in Rosslyn. The X3 has sort of become the spiritual successor to the 3 Series with which Mzansi has had a love affair since day one.

But times are tough and premium brands are battling with buyers either buying down or considering more affordable alternatives.

BMW X3 makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of Pitstop, The Citizen Motoring discusses what the all-new BMW X3 brings to the table. Road Test Editor Mark Jones sampled the SUV during its recent media launch and he explains why it ticks all the right boxes.

The first thing the all-new BMW X3 does right in its duel against traditional rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC is pricing, The entry point of the X3 line-up is R1 136 417, with the Mercedes range more than R120 000 more.

BMW’s three-pronged powertrain approach also caters for everyone. The 20d oil-burner is extremely frugal, the 30e plug-in hybrid can be both frugal and fast and the M50 is what buyers have come to expect from a Munich product with an M badge.

From frugal to fast

The BMW X3 20d is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill which produces 145kW of power and 400Nm of torque. A 48V mild hybrid system allows a further 8kW and 25Nm for up to 10 seconds. BMW claims it will only sip 6.2 litres per 100km.

The 30e utilises a 22.1kWh battery together with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which produces a combined 220kW/450Nm. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 6.2 seconds, while it offers a pure electric range of up to 90km.

The BMW X3 M50, which has dropped the familiar “i” suffix, features Munich’s 3.0-litre straight-six blown mill. 48V mild hybrid assistance helps it produce 293kW/580Nm. It darts from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 250km/h.