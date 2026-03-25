Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX hit with transmission recall

Accordingly, the fault revolves around the solenoids of the 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The National Consumer Commission has issued another vehicular recall, this time involving almost 1 956 Toyota Land Cruiser 300s and its upscale twin, the Lexus LX.

Non-shifting ‘box

In a statement, the commission says it has been notified of a suspected transmission glitch involving the solenoids of the 10-speed automatic gearbox.

“If a solenoid failure occurs under certain driving conditions, the transmission electronic control unit and the engine ECU may not communicate the failure, resulting in the transmission over-revving in specific gears,” the statement said.

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“This could result in damage to the transmission and a loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds.

“If certain damage occurs to the transmission housing, there is also the possibility for transmission fluid to leak from the housing. This could increase the risk of a crash or fire if an ignition source is present”.

Recall numbers

In total, 1 846 Land Cruiser 300’s, sold between 8 and 16 January are implicated. The total number of LX’s comprises 110 units sold between 13 March 2025 and 16 January 2026.

The LXs being recalled only include the LX 500d F Sport and Overtrail models powered by the 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 engine.

Lexus LX is being recall in batches of 110 units, but only the LX 500d. Picture: Lexus

This existing petrol models, including the recently added LX 700h, are seemingly not part of the recall.

No details powertrain details of the Land Cruiser 300 were revealed, nor whether it included the GX-R, GR Sport or ZX trim grades

Don’t wait…

“Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to present their vehicles at an authorised dealership for reprogramming of the transmission ECU, which will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” the statement concluded.

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