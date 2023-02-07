Charl Bosch

Revealed in India last year, in addition to being confirmed for South Africa at the same time, Mahindra has officially divulged price and spec details of the new Scorpio-N.

The replacement for the now previous generation, which continues in its home market badged as the Scorpio Classic, the newcomer follows on from the unveiling of the XUV 700 last year as Mahindra’s new flagship off-road focused SUV.

A clear but also dramatic evolution over the old Scorpio on the outside, the Scorpio-N joins the XUV 700 as the second model to receive the brand’s new Twin Peaks logo on the grille, which the automaker confirmed will also be rolled-out on the locally made Scorpio Pik-Up in due course.

Power of diesel

Dimensionally unchanged from the Indian model, the South African-spec Scorpio-N offers a choice of three trim levels; Z4, Z8 and Z8L, with all being powered by the familiar 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel engine that produces 128kW/400Nm.

Unlike in India, and indeed in the local XUV 700, the 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol unit is not available, with the same applying to the six-speed manual gearbox as Mahindra has opted to make only the six-speed automatic the only option.

As standard, both the Z4 and Z8 are rear-wheel-drive with all-wheel-drive an option on the latter and standard on the Z8L.

4WD and “Z” modes

Included in the all-paw gripping system is 4XPLOR Intelligent Terrain Management System made up of four settings; Normal, Mud/Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow and Sand, and a mechanically locking rear differential.

Evidence of the previous Scorpio linger in the side profile and rear facia

Also debuting with the Scorpio-N is Mahindra’s new drive mode selector with three humorously titled settings; Zip that is supposed to denote city driving, Zap for what Mahindra calls “true SUV performance” and Zoom that results in a ”more engaging and potent drive”.

In a difference from India, all models feature seven seats as standard with the six-seat option being a no-no.

Grid walk

On the specification front, the Z4 rides on 17-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, but misses out on the mentioned drive mode selector and diff-lock.

It does, however, come standard with an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, separate second-row air-conditioning controls, rear parking sensors, a cooled glovebox plus the following:

Multi-function steering wheel;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

Electric mirrors;

All around electric windows;

Cruise control;

Dual front airbags;

Hill Descent Control;

Electronic Stability Programme

ABS with EBD;

Hill Hold Assist.

Upping the ante, the Z8 swaps the steelies for 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, the satin silver grille for a chrome item and the black front and rear skidplate for pieces also decked-out in satin silver.

Further included is a tyre pressure monitor, dual-zone climate control, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, wireless Apple CarPlay, two-tone leatherette interior and push-button.

Interior a huge departure from the previous Scorpio

LED headlights, the drive mode selector on two-wheel-drive models, chrome door handles, LED fog lamps, folding electric mirrors, four additional airbags, embedded satellite navigation, a reverse camera and the diff-lock on four-wheel-drive derivatives rounds the Z8 off.

At the range’s sharp-end, the Z8L builds on the Z8 by receiving a twelve-speaker 3D Sony sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, front parking sensors, an electric driver’s seat and Driver Attention Alert.

Colours and Price

In total, six colours are available; Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Napoli Black, Grand Canyon, Red Rage and Deep Forest.

A range spanning four models, all Scorpio-N’s are covered by a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/100 000 km service plan.