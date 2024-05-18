Final approval test? Mitsubishi Delica ‘feasibility’ study hits Nampo

Only expected to arrive in 2025 should approval be given, the Delica proved to be an expected hit with showgoers.

Mitsubishi continued its so-called “feasibility study” of the Delica for South Africa this week with the first public showing of its flagship MPV at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State.

Uniquely South African?

A model the three diamonds previously admitted would only become a reality in 2025 if approved, the second sighting of the Delica on local soil turned out to be a unique offering comprising both exterior and interior elements from no less than four derivatives sold in Japan.

One of the oldest models in Mitsubishi’s global line-up as its roots can be traced back to 2007 and its GS platform from the DaimlerChrysler era, the exhibited Delica sported the same exterior as the top-spec Chamonix, but with the interior of the M grade positioned above the base-spec P, G-Power and G grades.

Off the special accessories fitted are the side-steps, nudge bar and the black alloy wheels.

Devoid of any Chamonix badging, but resplendent with the grade’s black 18-inch alloy wheels, black grille, bumper and mirror caps, the interior design sees the black wood veneer make way for the traditional mackerel that comes standard on the M.

Interior has been based on the Japanese-spec M grade apposed to the Chamonix.

In addition, the water repellent fabric seats from the Chamonix are eschewed in favour of the M’s black leather, while the seating arrangement of seven, with a pair of captain’s chairs in the second row, mirrors that of the P plus the pair of G derivatives.

Diesel and 4WD standard

Its specification list being almost identical to that of the previous model spotted on local soil, which turned out to be P, the M’s method of motivation also continues as is in the form of the 2.2 DI-D turbodiesel that replaced the normally aspirated 2.4-litre petrol in 2018.

Captain’s style second row comes standard on all seven-seat models.

A powerplant once used in the European-market ASX and previous generation Outlander, the oil-burner produces 107kW/380Nm in Japan and is paired as standard to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that replaced the earlier CVT.

With the boot open, the Delica’s rear bears a close resemblance to the current Volkswagen T6 Transporter

Introduced as the first minivan to offer a locking centre differential, the Delica has a ground clearance of 185 mm and three driving modes for the four-wheel-drive system; 2WD, 4WD and Lock.

Not yet approved

An unsurprising centre of significant attention at Nampo, Mitsubishi representatives were, however, quick to point out that the Delica, for the moment, remains a case study and that only buyer feedback would determine whether it goes on-sale in South Africa come 2025.

As a comparison, pricing in Japan starts at ¥4 601 300 (R576 710) for the P and ends at ¥4 916 670 (R616 238) for the Chamonix.

