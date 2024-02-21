Mahindra Global Pik Up seemingly on track to be called Scorpio X

Submitted in 2022, the Scorpio X application will lead to an eventual three model range currently made-up of the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N.

Although appearing production ready, the Global Pik Up Concept will only enter production in 2025, seemingly as the Scorpio X.

A newly discovered trademark submission in India has ignited speculation that Mahindra could well have confirmed the name for the Global Pik Up Concept unveiled last year.

Different from SUV

Reported towards the end of last year as only debuting in 2025 before going on-sale in key markets the year after, the Global Pik Up has faded into comparative obscurity since its world reveal in Cape Town as part of Mahindra’s Independence Day celebrations held in former Commonwealth nations.

Part of an eventual three-tier product roll-out comprising the Bolero, the current generation Pik Up and itself, the production Global Pik Up will make use of the latest evolution of the 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engines, and ride on a bespoke body-on-frame platform completely different from that of the Scorpio-N SUV.

Broader range

Despite the supposed difference from the SUV, the submission, uncovered by Autocar India, points to an eventual three model Scorpio range, currently made-up of the Scorpio-N and its its predecessor that received the Scorpio Classic moniker in 2022.

Only detected now, but applied for in May 2022, the internally designated Z121 Global Pik Up will be offered as either a double cab, single cab or a first-time cab-and-a-half, with buyers set to have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox or an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic.

“The core principles of this concept lie in crafting a multifaceted vehicle for the contemporary era,” Product Development and Technology President, R Velusamy, told the media at the Global Pik Up’s launch in the Mother City last year.

Why the delay?

Attributing the delayed reveal till 2026 to Australia’s stringent ANCAP regulations in which the Global Pik Up has been set the task of obtaining the maximum five-stars, Velusamy remarked, “we are focused on building a true global pickup that reflects authenticity, with engineering and safety features designed to resonate with the global audience”.

Tipped to be capable of Level 2 autonomous driving, the Global Pik Up will be equipped with four modes on four-wheel-drive models; Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand, plus the same quarter of driving modes as on the Scorpio-N and XUV 700; Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

Be patient

While Mahindra has so far not commented on the Scorpio X being the moniker the Global Pik Up will be marketed under, expectations are that more details will become apparent throughout the year.

