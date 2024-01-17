Mahindra Pik Up in pound seats behind Hilux, Ranger and D-Max

Steady 2023 sales see the Pik-Up holding off Navara, P-Series and Amarok.

It was no surprise that South Africa’s favourite three bakkies, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max again topped the sales charts in that order in 2023.

But the sales numbers of the chasing pack are quite interesting, with the Mahindra Pik-Up in particular enjoying a very successful 2024.

If you leave out the Nissan NP200, which was the fourth best-selling local bakkie in 2023 and the last remaining model of a once booming “half-tonner” segment, and focus purely on one-tonners, then the Pik Up finished the year comfortably in fourth place. Nissan sold 12 721 units of the NP200.

Toyota Hilux in pole position

The Toyota Hilux again not only topped the sales charts for best-selling bakkie in 2023, but was also the overall best-selling vehicle. The popular bakkie averaged more than 3 000 per month with total sales of 37 382.

The Ford Ranger managed to pip the Toyota Hilux to the bakkie crown in April, but had to settle for second place over 12 months. The Blue Oval sold 24 618 Rangers to record a comfortable second place, with the Isuzu D-Max coming in third with 19 962.

Mahindra Pik Up shines

The Mahindra Pik Up’s sales of 8 063 is almost double that of the Nissan Navara, of which 4 596 were sold.

The sixth best-selling one-tonner in 2023 was the GWM P-Series with sales of 4 017, making the top-selling imported bakkie.

Hot on the P-Series’ heels were the evergreen Toyota Land Cruiser PU series. Sales of 3 995 were enough to make it Mzansi’s seventh best-selling one-ton bakkie. If you add that number to the Hilux, it means that Toyota sold more than 40 000 bakkies last year.

VW Amarok sales grow

Next on the list is the VW Amarok, which sales have grown since the re-introduction of a single cab on the new range. A total of 3 348 Amaroks found new homes, putting it eighth on the list.

In ninth place is the second GWM in the top 10, the Steed (1 142).

Rounding off the top 10 is the Mitsubishi Triton with sales of 729.

The rest of the local bakkie sales were divided between the JAC T-Series (647) and X-Series (375), the Mahindra Bolero (439), the Peugeot Landtrek (343), the Jeep Gladiator (208) and the Mazda BT-50 (69).

